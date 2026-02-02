The Great Epstein Lie

I’ve written about Jack Glasure, my PR mentor, before. In addition to PR, he taught me about an industry that I didn’t even know existed: relationship brokering.

It works like this: Jack networked with everyone and their brother. His rolodex was, quite literally, tens of thousands of names deep. Very often, he’d learn that contact A could financially benefit from meeting contact B.

And so, for a finder’s fee, he’d put the two contacts together.

Full disclosure: Jack and I have split finder’s fees for deals between our contacts, including a very nice six-figure payout when a sports league changed hands. (I knew the owner; he knew the financier — and when a deal was struck, we both profited.)

Keep this in mind when reading about the Epstein document dump, because the emails and communications between professional networkers — which Jeffrey Epstein certainly was (among many other things, of course) — are explicitly designed to perpetuate the illusion of close, intimate friendships.

When I worked for Jack in the 2000s, my emails/texts were replete with back-and-forth communications between sports icons like Troy Aikman and Yao Ming. Never met either gentleman, but their reps allowed them to join our PR agency’s speakers’ bureau. It took tons of friendly, enthusiastic, over-the-top emails to seal the deal. (I forget who repped Ming, but Troy’s contact was actually his mom, who was involved in his charitable foundation.) Whatever “in” I had, I played it up to the nth degree.

And if any of those texts/emails were ever leaked, you’d probably think we were best buddies. Which was precisely the illusion I was paid to perpetuate!

Much of the media is marveling over the depth and scope of Jeffrey Epstein’s celebrity relationships: Somehow, he knew everyone. From NFL owners to tech giants to global leaders to European royalty, Epstein corresponded with every big-name he possibly could.

Well, yeah. If you’re a professional networker, that’s exactly what you do!

But problem #1 is that millions of Epstein emails were just dumped. Nobody has the bandwidth to pore through all the communications.

So, instead, we rely on media outlets to do all the grunt work for us. (As the Fox News Channel might’ve put it, “They report, we decide.”)

The second problem is even worse: Too many news outlets are run by lazy, left-wing ideologues whose biases lead to embarrassing mistakes — and/or the deliberate dissemination of fake news.

Take, for example, the slew of reports about Elon Musk’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. A shockingly large number of outlets claimed that Musk begged to visit “Epstein Island” — but was such a dork, he wasn’t allowed to visit.

Here’s the “email” that caused the controversy:

>invite yourself to the jeff's diddy blud party

>he frantically forwards it to ghislaine and asks her to deal with it

>she tells him the parties are gone forever

lol lmao pic.twitter.com/U79T2hvhIf — Josh (@XJosh) January 31, 2026

FROM: G

TO: Elon Musk <

SUBJECT: RE: FWD: epic island vacation

I'm so sorry, Elon! You just missed J E. He actually told me he was thinking of winding down the entire Little St. James operation. Bummer! If it starts up again we'll be sure to let you know.

> FROM: "[email protected]" <[email protected]>"

> TO: G

> SUBJECT: FWD: epic island vacation

>

deal with this.

thanyou

>> FROM: Elon Musk <

>> TO: Jeff E <[email protected]>

>> SUBJECT: epic island vacation

told me you were planning >> Hi Jeff! I was thinking of flying down for an epic vacation.. a party. (girls FTW!) I cleared my calendar. What are the details? Thank you good sir.

>>-E

Very quickly, the email spread all over the Internet.

The Express wrote on Feb. 1, 2026:

The revelations come as part of around three million documents released on Friday by US authorities. In one, Musk asked to attend the “wildest party” on his island in 2012. Writing three years after Epstein was released from jail for soliciting a minor, the Tesla boss wrote: “Hi Jeff! I was thinking of flying down for an epic vacation. [Redacted] told me you were planning a party. (Girls FTW [for the win]!).”

The Telegraph agreed (Feb. 1, 2026):

It comes after a bombshell email exchange, one of millions of Epstein files to be made public, revealed Mr Musk asked to attend the “wildest party” on his island in 2012. In an email written three years after Epstein was released from jail for soliciting a minor, the Tesla boss wrote: “Hi Jeff! I was thinking of flying down for an epic vacation. [Redacted] told me you were planning a party. (Girls FTW [for the win]!).”

And, quite naturally, it was shared and viewed countless times on left-leaning social media sites, including Reddit:

You have to seriously be f***ing cringe for epstein not want to hang out with you, which says a lot. Lmao @ Elon Musk. -RogueTacoArt

(Girls FTW!) Like holy f***ing cringe it’s like exactly what you’d expect a dork ass Elon to say in regards of a pedo party smh -FyouinyourA

Elon went from Iron man to Sherman from American pie -Few-Entrepreneur-667

Sherman never tried to diddle kids. Sherman is way f***in cooler than musk. -Bongoisnthere

This is so pathetic I almost briefly felt some sympathy for elon. What a f***ing loser. The more I think about it I also kinda feel bad for epstein for having to deal with elon. -LandoDupree

Now we know why Elon is so obsessed with birth rates, he needs new younglings to fiddle! -Brilliant-Weekend-68

Just one small problem: That email exchange between Musk, Epstein, and Maxwell doesn’t exist. It was completely, entirely, 100% made up!

It was debunked right away, including on the Lead Stories website on Jan. 31, 2026:

Was there an email thread with Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein discussing an "epic island vacation" included in the latest release from the "Epstein Files" as implied by a viral image? No, that's not true: No email with the phrase "epic island vacation" appears in the released documents. The phrase "deal withthis . thanyou" visible in the image doesn't appear in any of the documents either. [emphasis added]

The Lead Stories headline told readers the truth:

Fact Check: NO 'Epic Island Vacation' Email Thread With Elon Musk In Epstein Files Released In January 2026

And shortly thereafter, Yahoo News shared the story, too.

No matter. The heart wants what the heart wants — and since it hurts MAGA to connect Elon Musk with Jeffrey Epstein and the “Lolita Express” via bogus emails, the lie will persist.

Even though it’s 100% untrue!

So be very careful when reading about the Epstein email dump: There’s an awful lot of fake news masquerading as the genuine article.

Furthermore, I’d be extremely cautious about overanalyzing Epstein’s actual emails, too. After all, he was a professional networker — which means he made money by monetizing his relationships. It was, at least in part, his profit-model.

Which also means Epstein was incentivized to exaggerate about the closeness of these relationships: When people pay you for access, you don’t want them to cut you out and go behind your back.

Therefore, everyone in your rolodex is your “close, personal friend.” Everyone you know is “like family.”

Especially when they’re not, because that’s how the relationship-brokering game is played.

Trust me on this, folks: I learned from one of the best.

(Thanks, Jack. Love ya, brother.)

