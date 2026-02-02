The Curious Case of George Zinn and What It Tells Us

Good morning! Today is Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. It’s Groundhog Day. Which means that today they’ll drag that halfway blind Rodent of Unusual Size out of a hole, under several kilowatts of Klieg lights, to test if it can see its own shadow. This, in the hopes of it doing a better job of predicting the weather than Al Gore. This has been going on since 1887, by the way. Just once, I’d like Jeff Dunham to show up at one of these things and put words in that animal’s mouth to the effect of, “No, Kids, I can’t see a blessed thing.”

Today in history:

1602: First recorded performance of William Shakespeare's comedy play Twelfth Night to celebrate Candelmas in the Middle Temple Hall, London.

1653: New Amsterdam becomes a city, later renamed New York City.

1732: King Frederik Willem I moves Lutherans towards East Prussia.

1787: Arthur St. Clair is elected the 9th President of the Continental Congress under the Articles of Confederation.

1852: To the relief of many, the first British public men's toilet opens in Fleet Street, London.

1892: Bottle cap for beverages is patented by U.S. inventor William Painter.

1913: American poet Joyce Kilmer writes his famous poem "Trees" in Mahwah, N.J.

1940: Frank Sinatra performs at the Lyric Theater in Indianapolis, his first show as a featured singer with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra.

1952: B.B. King's “3 O’Clock Blues” hits #1 on Billboard's R&B hit parade to become his first national hit.

1959: Buddy Holly's last performance at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa.

1980: FBI releases details of Abscam, a sting operation that targeted 31 elected & public officials for bribes for political favors.

Birthdays today include: James Joyce, Frank Lloyd, Howard Johnson, Ayn Rand, Stan Getz, Tommy Smothers, Graham Nash, Farrah Fawcett, Brent Spiner, Ross Valory (of Journey), Sen. John Cornyn, and the Uptown Girl Christie Brinkley.

* * *

According to a report in yesterday’s New York Post, George Zinn, the guy who tried to falsely claim he’d shot Charlie Kirk to distract the cops, has been sentenced for Sex Crimes.

The elderly man who falsely claimed he shot Charlie Kirk to create mass confusion during the conservative influencer’s assassination cried out in court as he was sentenced to prison for keeping “graphic” sexual photos of children.



George Zinn, 71, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Thursday after police discovered the vile photos on his cellphone when he was detained at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.



He also pleaded no contest to an obstruction of justice charge.

This guy, according to the report, is a “known rabble rouser.”

“ Never really got the love or attention he deserved. And never got the help he needed, resources that would that helped him years ago,” Carly Madsen said. “It’s my hope in the future that Mr. Zinn is able to get the help he needs and the resources he needs.”



Zinn was known to attend political events around Utah and was described as “odd” and a “gadfly.”



“Almost every political event you can think of, there was always George somewhere in the background, listening,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill previously told the Salt Lake Tribune.



“He’s a person who can be odd, and has those kinds of sometimes odd behavior challenges,” said Gill, whose office has prosecuted Zinn several times. “But by and large, he’s more of a gadfly than anything else.”

It is interesting how many people out on the streets of Minneapolis and elsewhere, these last couple of weeks, likely fit into that mold nearly perfectly. It seems reasonable to speculate he was out for the “No Kings” nonsense, as well, for example.

I, for one, am glad that the guy got picked up, given the stuff on his phone, but I wonder at the number of times he’s been picked up and prosecuted by local authorities. Dozens, according to the reports. Clearly, with what we know about his history, the guy is a few green beans short of a casserole, and has been for a while now. Was everyone in those instances blind to what this guy was and the intervention that was so clearly needed?

It’s telling, too, how literally nobody else on the national stage has touched this story, save for Glenn Beck’s Blaze TV, which reports:

Utah Fourth District Court Judge Thomas Low sentenced Zinn to up to 15 years for all of the charges. A parole board will ultimately decide how much time he spends in prison. Zinn helped incite conspiracy theories about the shooting, but he was known for being a nuisance at high-profile political and cultural events in Utah. He had more than two dozen previous arrests, the most serious one involving an alleged bomb threat made to the Salt Lake City Marathon by email.

I can't imagine why the left-leaning legacy media haven't touched this story. (Sarcasm mode disengaged.)

All the reports of this are from local stations and papers. Nothing from the national news outlets. ABC, NBC, etc. Even Fox hasn't said anything. I must say in fairness that it did run a story last September when Zinn was arrested. Nothing since, however.

As important as this is, it is even moreso than it appears when you consider the number of hangers-on like Zinn that are attaching themselves to the anti- America protests. I mean, Zinn is obviously someone who has become detached from societal norms, and someone who, as little as 30 years ago, would have been committed to a psychiatric ward somewhere. What we've seen of Alex Pretti's history seems rather similar.

Indeed, you may think it a stretch, but it seems to me emblematic of what we've been suffering under for the last decade or so. People trying desperately to attract attention by attaching themselves to whatever cause makes the most noise. And of course, the press saying little to nothing about it.

And on a personal note, the incident Zinn injected himself into, Charlie's death, even without Zinn's involvement, would still be an open wound. Which perhaps is why I had to dig to find anything about this conviction, and why none of the lamestream media wants to touch this. The last thing a left-wing media would want to do is reinforce our memory of those painful events. The only reason I remembered to look this up is a reminder tic I put into my systems here last September.

Not reporting on the sentencing of Zinn is a breach of trust. I'm looking at YOU, Fox News. You, of all outlets, should know better.

Thought for the day: You always value what you miss more than what you have.

Take care, my friends. I'll see you tomorrow. Your comments are, as always, very welcome.

There are things going on that the left would rather you didn't have a clear picture of. Obviously, George Zinn, being among them.



