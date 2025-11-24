The Morning Briefing: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Keeping It Weird Until the End

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day sharing Braunschweiger recipes with itinerant bocce ball aficionados.

Advertisement

That was an intensely strange way to emerge from my regularly scheduled weekly news coma. My weekends are devoted to sports, video games, and non-political reading. By the time I get around to paying attention to the real world on Sunday night, all kinds of fun stuff has gone on. Finding out that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a Michelle Obama moment was a real shocker.

This is from Victoria:

America won't have Marjorie Taylor Greene to kick around anymore. The woman whom Donald Trump renamed "Marjorie Traitor Greene" on a variety of issues, the latest of which was the release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents — documents which ultimately condemned Democrats. In a video statement she released Friday night, Greene bitterly reflected that, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States," which, of course, was not the point of the president's push back on the Epstein files, but... here we are.

President Trump and Notorious MTG have been butting heads a lot lately. I haven't paid too much attention to any of it, probably because so much of it was Epstein-related. That's just all so much white noise to me. There's also the fact that, throughout her career in Congress, MTG has been know to attract a lot of attention.

That's why some of her farewell message seemed odd to me. There was a big "pity poor me" vibe to it, which is why I mentioned Michelle Obama earlier. She even likened herself to a "battered wife" at one point. Greene has never shied away from melodrama.

Advertisement

This is a little bit reminiscent of Jeff Flake's departure from the Senate several years ago. He saw the writing on the wall and bugged out very early because he knew he wasn't going to survive the primaries. That was way back before Trump had any kingmaker juice at all.

The timing was interesting too. Scott wrote about it from a PR standpoint:

And this brings us to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the most media-savvy members of congress. From Fox News to CNN to The View, since assuming office on Jan. 3, 2021, the most dangerous place in D.C. is between Greene and a camera. From national TV interviews to on-set visits to Tucker Carlson’s podcast, she’s certainly not media-shy.

As Scott notes, the announcement wasn't time-sensitive, she could have rolled it out anytime in the next month or so. A Friday night, though? That's where news goes to die. Granted, Friday night news dumps aren't what they use to be. News cycles in the Trump era don't experience too many lulls. Still, Friday nights are for football at this time of year.

I have rather enjoyed most of Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional career. She's a firebrand who didn't avoid confrontation, and she was fiercely loyal to Trump for a long time. These last few month have gotten out of control. If she had decided to remain in office and was able to win again, I fear that she would have continued to go the Never Trump route. That would have been more of a branding ploy than anything having to do with deep convictions.

Advertisement

It's going to be quieter in the House of Representatives without MTG roaming around. The Trump-haters will be feasting on this news for a while. Expect a lot MSM drivel about MAGA being shattered or something. As Victoria mentioned, there are a lot of rumors that Greened wants to be Georgia's next governor. We'll be hearing from her again.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Bari Weiss's Plans for CBS News: 'I Wanna Blow This Up'

Texas Anti-ICE Attackers Become First Antifa Terrorists Convicted

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Conservatives Come to U of O and Campus Employee Organizes a Mob

DOJ Takes on California’s Loans, Scholarships for Illegal Aliens

The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances

Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Chief of Staff

DOGE Update: Sanity Brings Savings

This Actress Spent Decades in Hollywood But Says Time on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Was Different

The Modesty and Musicality of Harpo Marx

Oil, Arms, and Uneasy Allies: Decades of U.S.-Saudi Relations

Oh. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Quits Congress

Democrats Have Revived the Russiagate Playbook

‘Public Health Must Be Free From Political Distortion’

Advertisement

Trump Derangement Syndrome: Even NFL Special Teams Coaches Have It

Supreme Court Gives Texas a Lifeline in Redistricting Battle

Mamdani Says He’s a ‘Democratic Socialist,’ Not a Commie. But What’s the Difference?

The Only Strategy That Works Against Weaponized Language

Trump Played Mamdani Like a Fiddle

Why Are Democrats Suddenly Trying to Get the Military to Defy Trump?

The New Definition of Blackness: When Race Stops Meaning Race

👉It's Time for Derek Chauvin's Conviction to Be Overturned

Are Conservatives Critiquing Trump, or Is the Media Amplifying Their Voices?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. They Will Never Understand Donald Trump

Scott Jennings Blasts Kara Swisher for Calling Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up Just 'Politics'

She Punched a Pro-Life Activist and Avoided Charges – but It's Not Over Yet

Louisiana Woman Gets Over 4 Years in Federal Prison for $267K Pandemic Fraud

First Test of Canada's Gun 'Buyback' Scheme Looks Like a Resounding Failure

Why Isn't Training Like This Everywhere?

Gun Rights Orgs Challenge Massachusetts Law Disarming Adults Under 21

Beware Housing Bills With Socialist Goals

Let Us Go Rejoicing: Sunday Reflection

Sunday Smiles

Rubio 'Very Optimistic' a Peace Deal Can Be Reached After Meeting With Ukrainian Officials in Geneva

North Dakota Court Restores Near-Total Ban on Abortion

GOP Senate Majority Whip Unloads on Dem 'Illegal Order' Complainers

Bill Maher Roast`s Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum

Advertisement

Charles C. W. Cooke Holds a Hilarious Mirror Up to Grifter Conspiracists' Idiocy

Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video Implying He Did

VIP

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Does He Know About Shrinkage?

Transportation Secretary Duffy Calls for the Recovery of ‘Civility’ in Air Travel

Group Reveals US Students’ Problem — It’s the Teachers

What Do You Buy a Billionaire for His Birthday?

Have Democrats Given up Pretending to Be a Serious Party?

Can We Prove That We Live in a Simulation? Some Physicists Think We Can

Thoughts on Thanksgiving

Timothée Chalamet Comments About Living a Childless Life Couldn't be More Right

Fun Abortion Stories for Children

California Gave Illegals Goodies While Abandoning Palisades Fire Victims

How Government Fuels the Housing Crisis It Claims to Solve

Around the Interwebz

‘Wicked: For Good’ – All The Box Office Records Broken

Google tells employees it must double capacity every 6 months to meet AI demand

Why We All Tap Our Feet to Music—Even if We Don’t Realize We’re Doing It

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11/23/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

New Media: John Fredericks Media Network

Secondary Print: Washington Post

Radio: FOX

EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:00 PM THE FIRST LADY welcomes the Official 2025 White House Christmas Tree

North Lawn

Pre-Credentialed Media

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs an Executive Order

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.