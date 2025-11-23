The Skies Empty Over Caracas as the Dictator Dances

Nicolás Maduro's days are numbered, and no one knows it better than the man himself. If you can call him that. As I wrote earlier this week, he wears $1,000 shoes, while the people of Venezuela can't even feed their children. That's not a man.

Anyway, as I'm writing this, it's Sunday evening, which means that when the clock strikes midnight tonight, Maduro's Cartel de los Soles will officially become a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). As usual, there's a lot of speculation going on in the MSM this weekend, ranging from military action that may or may not go down this week to suggestions that the current negotiations taking place in Geneva regarding the Russian-Ukrainian War are related to what is (or isn't) happening in Venezuela. I don't believe anything until it happens or I have concrete evidence or a statement from a named official.

What I can report today is that Maduro is still trying to appeal to the American public to stop Donald Trump from invading his country and crying about imperialism. Last week, he did it by singing "Imagine" by John Lennon and claiming he has some sort of direct line to Jesus, who will protect Venezuela from the yanquis. This weekend, he's turned to dancing. Same clown, different beat.

For weeks, Maduro has been shouting the few English words and phrases he seems to know — "respect," "please peace," and "no crazy wars" — to anyone who will listen, whether he's on his regular state TV program, speaking at a rally, or calling out for help from the United Nations. Someone must have taken those cries and melded them together into a techno banger, which they played for el presidente ilegítimo at a student march this weekend. Here's what happened:

🚨🇻🇪🇺🇸 | DELIRANTE: Nicolás Maduro bailó una canción con sus frases "plis pitz forever, no crazy war", en medio del masivo despliegue militar de Estados Unidos.



El dictador narcoterrorista intentó que su ministro de Educación baile con él, pero se negó. pic.twitter.com/x0C8mVAk99 — La Derecha Diario (@laderechadiario) November 22, 2025

When I first saw it, I hoped it was AI. It was not. Can someone put him on a narco-boat ASAP? I can't take much more.

He also tried to teach the students some English. This would be hilarious if he wasn't ruining so many lives across two continents:

Maduro tries to reach American hearts and minds by making a Borat impression, speaking to them directly in English:



“Peace? Yes!



Respect? Yes.



War? Listen to me. War no, never never war!” pic.twitter.com/5WnZbaUf9W — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 23, 2025

He's like the geopolitical manifestation of that "Imagine hating me, and I'm just..." meme.

"Imagine the United States sanctioning the hell out of me, blowing up my narco-boats, declaring me the leader of an FTO, and putting a $50 million bounty on my head, and I'm just over singing communist anthems, dancing like some's drunk uncle, declaring it Christmas in October, and... creating one of the biggest humanitarian crises of the century." - Maduro, probably.

In case you're wondering who his audience was, November 21 is Venezuelan Student Day, a date that commemorates the history of student activism in the country. This weekend, hundreds of students marched in the streets, waving flags, and chanting, and Maduro came out to pay them a visit when they reached Miraflores Palace. It was all performance art.

But do you know who wasn't witnessing it? Anyone flying above, because almost all air traffic around Venezuela has come to a screeching halt.

In case you missed it on Friday, I wrote about how the Federal Aviation Administration issued a NOTAM warning to pilots flying in the country's airspace, citing a potentially hazardous situation "at all attitudes due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around Venezuela."

No United States airlines fly to Venezuela — you typically have to fly to another country in Central or South America if you need to jet into Caracas, which is not recommended by the State Department — but as of Sunday night, even that's nearly impossible with the exception of a few Copa and regional flights. Airlines like Iberia, TAP, LATAM, Avianca, GOL, Caribbean Airlines, and Turkish Airlines have suspended all routes to the country until further notice.

Sunday is actually Maduro's birthday, and the Donald Trump administration handed him the gift of a ghost town airport and more pressure than the one working gas pump in Caracas. We'll see what happens this week, but I do feel like we're getting closer to freedom for Venezuela and an important moment for our entire Western Hemisphere.

