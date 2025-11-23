This Actress Spent Decades in Hollywood But Says Time on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ Was Different

Margaret Kerry was never a major household name like some of her peers in show business, but the actress and dancer began working in Hollywood when she was just six years old. Today, she's 96 and still going strong. Recently, she's gone on the record, recalling some stories from her historic career, but one of the gigs that stands out the most to her was her time spent on The Andy Griffith Show.

The show first aired just over 65 years ago, and unfortunately, with the exception of Ron Howard, who played Opie Taylor, the main cast members are no longer with us. But Kerry was there as a guest star to film two episodes, including one of the most iconic in the entire run — the show's only Christmas celebration.

Episode 11 of season one, "Christmas Story," told the story of how Mayberry's very own Scrooge, Ben Weaver, a crusty old department store owner, wanted to have a local moonshiner, Sam Muggins, locked away in jail at Christmas. Sam, and his wife, Beth Muggins, along with their two children, end up in jail, and the town decides they'll bring Christmas to them. Weaver is so moved by the display that he tries to get himself arrested so he can join them without admitting he actually wants to.

Kerry played Beth Muggins in that episode. She also played a similar character later on in the season in episode 28, Helen Scobey. Weaver wanted to evict Helen and her husband from their home, and Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Griffith, tries to help.

Kerry appeared on other shows throughout her career, like The New 3 Stooges, The Little Rascals, The Ruggles, and The Lone Ranger, which meant she spent a lot of time on sets. However, she said the atmosphere on Andy Griffith was different. It was warm and inviting and everyone respected each other, she said during an interview with Woman's World.

"You could go to different kinds of shows where the key players don’t mix," she said. "Perfectly fine but separate. But not with The Andy Griffith Show. You were part of it."

She said when she walked onto the set for the first time, Griffith came over to her and gave her a kind greeting, welcoming her aboard, but it was Don Knotts, who played Deputy Barney Fife, who really put everyone at ease. She said he spent time in between takes in the corner reading quietly, but when it was time for him to film his scenes, he'd walk into the shot and say something that made everyone chuckle without missing a beat. As the people around him laughed, she said he'd look around and say, "What? Are we going to get to work here?" She added, "Fun was allowed."

When it comes to why the show still resonates with many people today, Kerry said she thinks it's a bit of nostalgia and the fact that it's "something nice."

"I think once they glom onto it...they see something different. Something nice. They recognize someone they knew. Or they say, ‘Oh, look how that turned.’ It touches their hearts. And their minds. And they think, ‘I want to watch this again,'" she said.

Kerry, who, as I said, is a young 96 years old, is still living quite the life. She still travels, tells stories, and signs autographs, and she isn't afraid to get up on stage to speak to — and perform for — fans. She even still tap dances. She also attends the annual "Mayberry Days" festival that takes place each fall in Mount Airy, N.C., Griffith's hometown. People from all over the world come to celebrate their favorite classic TV show.

In addition to her on-screen roles, Kerry worked as a voice actress for decades, appearing on over 600 cartoons. Many also call her "the original Tinker Bell" because she was the live-action reference for the animation of Tinker Bell in the original Disney Peter Pan film. It's a nickname she owns proudly. She's even written a memoir called Tinker Bell Talks, which tells the story of her life.

The actress who played the original Tinker Bell in Disney's animated Peter Pan is not slowing down, even at 96 years old.



According to the author of the Women's World article, sitting down with Kerry is like sitting down with a "favorite aunt who has seen everything, done everything, remembered nearly all of it and is happy to walk you back through nine decades of it if you’ve got the time."

And it sounds like she's enjoying every minute of it. Good for her.

