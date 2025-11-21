DOJ Takes on California’s Loans, Scholarships for Illegal Aliens

The Trump-Bondi Department of Justice (DOJ) is challenging the outrageous misuse of taxpayer funds in California, where illegal aliens can obtain special scholarships, in-state tuition, and subsidized loans.

Advertisement

The DOJ announced its new effort in a press release yesterday, arguing that California’s special monetary favors for illegal aliens are unconstitutional. Illegal aliens are not even allowed to be in the country, which means they certainly should not be receiving subsidized loans, in-state tuition prices for universities, or scholarships. Especially since California is going broke, with an $18 billion budget deficit.

Donald Trump has already signed executive orders aiming to eliminate preferential treatment in such matters for illegal aliens, so the DOJ is also basing its argument on those. No more loans and scholarships for law-breaking foreigners.

“California is illegally discriminating against American students and families by offering exclusive tuition benefits for non-citizens,” accused Attorney General Pam Bondi. “This marks our third lawsuit against California in one week — we will continue bringing litigation against California until the state ceases its flagrant disregard for federal law.”

Related: Texas Anti-ICE Attackers Become First Antifa Terrorists Convicted

Advertisement

The press release explained:

[The] United States seeks to enjoin enforcement of California laws that requires colleges and universities to provide in-state tuition rates for all aliens who maintain California residency, regardless of whether those aliens are lawfully present in the United States. Additionally, the complaint seeks to enjoin California from enforcing its so-called “California Dream Act” which affords scholarships and subsidized loans to illegal aliens.

As noted above, the Trump administration previously issued executive orders banning exactly the sort of financial benefits California is offering to illegal aliens.

One of them reinforces the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996, which blocks illegal aliens from receiving most types of taxpayer-funded benefits. Trump mandated a review of federal programs and agencies to ensure this law was properly enforced.

Related: Homan: ICE Has Found 30,000 Migrant Children Who Were Trafficked Under Biden

The second executive order, which specifically aims to protect Americans from criminal illegals, emphasizes federal power to prevent “State and local officials [from] continu[ing] to use their authority to violate, obstruct, and defy the enforcement of Federal immigration laws.”

Advertisement

The DOJ press release also noted that Oklahoma, Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, and Illinois face similar lawsuits from the DOJ over their in-state tuition for illegal aliens.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated in early 2023 that illegal aliens were costing California taxpayers around $31 billion every year. Considering the number of illegal aliens who poured into California in the last two years of the Biden administration, the cost is actually probably more now. Imagine how much taxpayer money California could save if it actually followed the law.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and immigration enforcement. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.