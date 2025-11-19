Homan: ICE Has Found 30,000 Migrant Children Who Were Trafficked Under Biden

The Biden administration lost track of 450,000 trafficked children thanks to the border crisis. The Trump administration has already located tens of thousands of them and is working hard to track down all the rest.

Advertisement

Border czar Tom Homan said on Fox News that the Trump administration has already managed to locate over 30,000 of the children who vanished into the black hole of the Biden border crisis. That’s a significant achievement. All the anti-ICE crazies are not only opposing the arrest of dangerous criminals; they are also trying to ensure that countless children remain with their abusers indefinitely.

Trump advisor Stephen Miller revealed a few months ago that even the horrifyingly large number of 320,000 missing children was an underestimate, and that the actual number of unaccompanied children trafficked into our country under the Biden-Harris administration was 450,000. That’s right: it approached half a million kids.

JUST IN: Tom Homan says over 30,000 missing migrant children have been found under the Trump administration.



"We already found over 30,000 of these kids. You know, about three weeks ago, we were at 24,000."



"We're going to keep working until we find every one of these… pic.twitter.com/pcR6W9tKZ1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 19, 2025

For Our VIPs: 99 Reasons for Deportation: Vehicle Attacks on ICE Up as Trump Admin Scrutinizes Licenses

Advertisement

Homan highlighted that number when speaking to Fox News host Jess Watters this week. “Half a million children were smuggled into this country and they lost track of 300,000,” Homan said, slamming the Biden administration.

Fortunately, there’s new leadership now. “You know what President Trump has done?” Homan asked. “I was with HHS today, Jesse, we already found over 30,000 of these kids. … And we’re going to keep working until we find every one of these kids.”

Homan bashed the violent anti-ICE protesters in North Carolina and other states who pretend they’re full of compassion for illegal aliens, but are actively trying to interfere with the federal officers who are saving hundreds of thousands of illegal alien children and bringing traffickers to justice. The activists endanger the lives of federal officers, American citizens, and trafficking victims. “President Trump is saving lives every day,” Homan said.

He emphasized that America now has the “most secure border in the history of the nation. Less fentanyl killing Americans, less sex trafficking of women and children, and we're finding children that Biden administration wasn’t even looking for, and we’re the bad guys? It’s disgusting.”

Advertisement

And, as Homan noted, all the same radical leftists attacking ICE agents in the streets, attending protests, or sobbing in the media about migrant children now didn’t care a snap of their fingers about all those trafficked children under Biden. Remember that the next time you hear some bogus mainstream media story about children torn from the arms of their loving criminal illegal alien parents.

Democrats aren’t trying to save the children. They are trying to withhold justice from the children. The same party that supports unrestricted abortion also unsurprisingly supports child trafficking.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and immigration enforcement. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.