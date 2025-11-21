Trump Played Mamdani Like a Fiddle

Oh, I know: The PJ Media audience wanted to see President Donald Trump take a blowtorch to Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani, holding him accountable for his Marxist rhetoric, welcoming him to the D.C. Big Leagues with some Trumpian chin music.

It’s not your fault. Earlier Oval Office onslaughts whetted your appetite: “Trump’s tangle with Zelensky was pretty good. So [gets popcorn] this Mamdani mele oughta be a doozy. Beer me!”

And now you’re disappointed — or maybe, deep in your heart, even a little embarrassed — by the total lack of Mamdanian mayhem. You were expecting World War III and received a bouquet of flowers! Worst pay-per-view ever!

Good. Hold onto that thought. (We’ll double-back in a sec.)

If President Trump’s goal was to impress a conservative audience, believe me, his meeting with Mamdani would’ve gone 100% differently. Trump understands the MAGA audience better than anyone alive, because he’s the one who built it. Besides, he’s a natural-born entertainer; he knows how to put on an exciting, must-see TV show — and it’s simply not in his DNA to duck a fight (or button his lip). We’re talking about a guy who called a reporter “piggy” just a few days ago, so let’s not pretend like he’s shy about expressing himself!

But instead, President Trump turned the charm up all the way, batted his eyes, and was a total sweetheart to Mamdani. He killed him with kindness.

That’s because Trump’s target audience wasn’t conservatives. It was the radical leftists and the New York business community.

As we discussed yesterday, Mamdani is trapped between two worlds:

On one hand is his radical leftist base, who want him to torch the White House today — and blast that lousy racist/Islamophobic/Zionist/sexist Nazi out of the water. They fantasize that Mamdani will look Trump squarely in the eye and tell him point-blank to go [censored] himself. But on the other hand, New York City can’t survive without the federal government. And the businesses that Mamdani needs to fund his socialist utopia are nervous: If he sends the wrong signal today, it could trigger a mass exodus of capital, wealth, and jobs.

Remember that thought you held onto — that feeling of disappointment? The letdown you felt over their lovefest?

Mamadani’s radical liberal base feels the exact same way — only more so!

Conservatives may roll their eyes in annoyance when the lamebrain left calls the president “literally Hitler” for the 10 millionth time, but they’re not saying it with a smile and a wink. They’re deadly serious.

They really, truly believe that Trump is “literally Hitler.” It’s not a joke or a put-on.

And here was their Boy Wonder — the Great Red Hope of the radical left — smiling and grinning and joking with Adolf freaking Hitler!

Like you, they were expecting something spectacular to happen. But in their imaginations, they fantasized about Mamdani running roughshod over the doddering capitalist fool, holding Trump accountable for the Gaza “genocide,” and letting the old man know that it’s a new day in Gotham.

They’ll do their best to justify what happened, of course. They’ll try to convince themselves that the mayor-elect must be so unbelievably charming, even the mighty MAGA monster couldn’t resist Mamdani’s Marxist moxie and/or commie charisma. Or, they’ll pretend it’s part of a great master plan, and buttering up Trump was step one in their socialist utopia. (Steps two, three, and four remain a mystery, of course.)

But that image of Trump patting Mamdani with a big ol’ grin on his face — and Mamdani grinning back — will haunt their dreams.

The president knew the incoming New York mayor was trapped between two worlds. And he sure as hell wasn’t gonna side with the radical leftists.

Instead, Trump sided with New York’s business interests, signaling to them not to fret: The White House and Mayor Mamdani won’t be going to war, and New York’s economy won’t fall off a cliff. Take a deep breath, guys. All will be well.

For the New York business community, the Trump-Mamdani meeting went even better than they dared hope. And that’s because President Trump’s charm offensive was deliberate: Obviously, Trump doesn’t want to tank the U.S. economy; his legacy depends on it growing.

So he tweaked the radical left on the nose, being so over-the-top gracious, ridiculously polite, and atypically complementary; these were the immediate headlines:

The revolution, it seems, has been postponed.

Well played, Mr. President. Very well played.

