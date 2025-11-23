DOGE Update: Sanity Brings Savings

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to fight and defund insanity and inanity in our federal government.

From a broadcast service in South Sudan to leftover nonsense from the misnamed Biden Inflation Reduction Act, DOGE has been finding and eliminating wasteful contracts that were using up our taxpayer dollars without justification. DOGE is also helping modernize the National Weather Service (NWS) to make sure that our taxpayer money is being used in the most efficient and effective way possible.

Advertisement

DOGE this month has eliminated almost 150 wasteful contracts, with a combined ceiling value of $3.3 billion, yielding savings of $983 million.

On Nov. 8, DOGE provided an update on that week’s savings. “Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated and descoped 67 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.4B and savings of $648M,” it reported. The X post then gave a few examples:

[A] $54k State Dept. training contract for “leader as a coach course”, an $456k USAGM broadcasting contract for “24/7 FM broadcast service in hosting, operations, technical, and maintenance support in Juba, South Sudan”, and a $1.3M State Dept. education contract for “Botswana MI curriculum”.

Why the heck we are funding anything in South Sudan or Botswana is beyond me. More of the foreign aid grift.

Read Also: The Modesty and Musicality of Harpo Marx

Then today, DOGE provided its latest contracts update, this one covering nine days of work. In that time, DOGE eliminated 78 wasteful contracts, saving over $330 million. DOGE explained that these contracts included $616,000 for a Health and Human Services Department IT services contract for “social media monitoring platform subscription.” There was also a $4.3 million IRS IT services contract for “Inflation Reduction Act transformation project management support.” Another contract was a $191,000 U.S. Agency for Global Media broadcasting contract for “broadcast operations and maintenance in Ethiopia, Africa”.

Advertisement

Contracts Update!



Over the last 9 days, agencies terminated and descoped 78 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.9B and savings of $335M, including an $616k HHS IT services contract for “social media monitoring platform subscription”, an $191k USAGM broadcasting… pic.twitter.com/83ldxUZ1NY — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 23, 2025

With our national debt at $38.3 trillion and climbing all the time, DOGE’s work is vital.

Read Also: Hamas Official: We Reject Peace Plan, All Palestinian Factions Agree

As I noted above, DOGE is also assisting NWS in modernizing weather radio transmission sites. For this fiscal year, DOGE is estimating that this will bring savings of $6.5 million.

Weather Radio Update! @NWS has just crossed 1,000 transmission sites modernized (97% of the network) across the nation. Total savings in FY25 are $6.5M. The remaining ~30 will be upgraded in the weeks to come. https://t.co/PB0YBYpUVb — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 21, 2025

DOGE is one of the most useful entities within the federal apparatus now, slashing the egregious fraud and waste that have increased our debt and burdened U.S. taxpayers for decades.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and federal reform. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.