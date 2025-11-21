BREAKING: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Quits Congress

America won't have Marjorie Taylor Greene to kick around anymore.

The woman whom Donald Trump renamed "Marjorie Traitor Greene" on a variety of issues, the latest of which was the release of the Jeffrey Epstein documents — documents which ultimately condemned Democrats.

In a video statement she released Friday night, Greene bitterly reflected that, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States," which, of course, was not the point of the president's push back on the Epstein files, but... here we are.

Indeed, after her appearance on The View, the Democrats figured that the Epstein Files would torpedo Trump. The left gave the Georgia bodybuilding blonde a hearing, as long as she agreed with them, but in the end, like in the old movie, The Hunt for Red October, it boomeranged: "You arrogant ass. You've killed us!"

Greene will quit office on Jan. 5, 2026, before she's possibly deposed the following November by a Trump-picked successor, who plans to primary her for her congressional seat.

Greene made her online announcement on Friday night before the Thanksgiving holiday week.

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025

Her Friday night online announcement stunned political watchers who figured the stalwart Trump supporter could withstand anything after years of media and leftist abuse. What she couldn't abide, however, was her split with the president.

She felt like a "battered wife," she told her audience, because of the onerous pressure on her to keep up with the Republicans' tempo in Congress. She bitterly railed against House Speaker Mike Johnson's laxity, which was too slow for her.

[W]ith almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined, we endured an eight-week shutdown, wrongly resulting in the House not working for the entire time, and we are entering campaign season, which means all courage leaves and only safe campaign reelection mode is turned on in the House of Representatives. During the longest shutdown in our nation's history, I raged against my own speaker and my own party for refusing to proactively work diligently to pass a plan to save Americans' health care and protect Americans from outrageous overpriced and unaffordable health insurance policies. The House should have been in session working every day to fix this disaster, but instead, America was force-fed disgusting political drama once again from both sides of the aisle on television every single day.

But the fact is that Greene has been rumored to be running for Georgia governor and wants enough of a break from the GOP and Trump to allow her credibility with other political groups.

She's not the only one leaving. "A record 40 House members and Senators" have suggested they're getting out after the 2026 election, only three of whom are House GOP members. The other GOP members of Congress are Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who plans to run for Tennessee governor.

In the end, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the bête noire of the left, and lately, President Trump, decided to leave office before she was pushed out by a hand-picked successor to her Georgia congressional seat.

She told supporters, "my heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged, because my self-worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God, who created everything in existence."

Sadly, there aren't that many political watchers on the right who are crying over her leaving the House.

