Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Chief of Staff

Israel has confirmed a successful strike on the murderous jihadi who was Hezbollah’s chief of staff and reportedly wanted by the United States for his bloody activities.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a statement on X confirming Tatbai’s elimination and explaining why it was necessary to take him out. And with Hamas saying they’re champing at the bit to start fighting again, hopefully this strike will help serve as temporary deterrent to the countless Muslim jihadis eternally obsessed with destroying Israel.

The MFA began its statement, “Israel has eliminated today in Beirut the Chief of Staff of Hezbollah, who had worked to rebuild and expand Hezbollah’s military and terrorist capabilities.”

Tatbai was not only on Israel’s radar for years, but the United States was apparently looking for a chance to take a shot at him too. The MFA explained, “Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, Tatbai, has been listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the U.S. Department of State since 2016. Throughout his years of activity, he led numerous terrorist operations against Israel, directed efforts to build Hezbollah’s terror army, and undermined regional stability.”

Unsurprisingly, ever since the alleged peace deal that was supposed to end the war against Israel, terrorists have been violating the ceasefire. And of course Hamas and Hezbollah have violated every single other ceasefire deal as well. Islam is painfully predictable — its fanatical jihadis have been the same for 1400 years.

Israel’s MFA emphasized about Tatbai, “His elimination came in response to Hezbollah’s repeated violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the 2024 ceasefire understandings, as well as the threat he posed to Israel and to regional stability.”

Ever since the Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon on Israel after the Oct. 7 atrocities, the MFA continued, Israel has stated “that it will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its military capabilities and once again threaten the security of Israel and its citizens. The organization’s aggressive actions constitute a clear violation of international obligations and agreements.” Therefore:

In addition, the efforts of the Lebanese government to address Hezbollah’s severe violations have failed so far, and Hezbollah has continued its attempts to restore and expand its military and terrorist capabilities. Israel is committed to the full implementation of the ceasefire understandings and has reported hundreds of violations through the international mechanism led by the United States. The IDF will continue to act to defend the State of Israel, its citizens, and regional stability, with determination, responsibility, and precision.

An Israeli reservist, Dudi Lev, previously told PJ Media his harrowing story of surviving severe injury from a Hezbollah attack. His village Metula on Israel’s border is practically surrounded by Lebanese terrorists. Lev survived, but many Israelis did not, and Metula was largely turned into a heap of rubble from repeated Hezbollah attacks. Israel has to protect its people.

