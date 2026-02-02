"Five-time draft dodger," the "Rich man’s draft dodger," and, of course, "President Bone Spurs." Those are just three of the many slurs used by lefties and TDS sufferers to describe the current commander-in-chief, who was eligible for the draft during the Vietnam War, but somehow never served.

Advertisement

But is there any truth behind the slurs?

Honestly, it isn't something I ever worried about. I know people who volunteered during the war, some who got drafted, others who got deferred for college or health, and one who actually did proudly dodge the draft.

That last guy did something I'm uncomfortable with, even though I believe in a 100% volunteer military. Still, I won't name any names. It was before my time and not my war. Besides, President Donald Trump didn't exactly run off to Canada after burning his draft card — he stayed home and built a real estate and entertainment empire.

Yeah, I give bonus points to people who build things, create jobs, and make life a little more fun for anybody who enjoys casino resorts and those first few awesome seasons of The Apprentice.

He's still pretty fun on TV, if you hadn't noticed.

Heh.

But I digress.

The whole President Bone-Spurs controversy re-lit, I'm sorry to say, with one of my home-state congresscritters, Jason Crow (D-Colo.).

Late last week, Trump border czar Tom Homan said after arriving in Minnesota, "I met with a lot of people, a lot of the [ICE] agents... some of the people have been in theater for eight months," explaining why agents were rotating out of Minnesota, and fresh agents are rotating in.

Pretty innocuous stuff, really.

Advertisement

Enter, stage left: One grandstanding Colorado Democrat.

Unlike our draft-dodging President, I served in combat.



As a veteran, when I hear Trump's goons using military terms to describe America's streets—I find it disgusting. pic.twitter.com/hj7lCSTcix — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) January 31, 2026

Except, of course, that's not what Homan said at all, as you can clearly see in the embedded clip. "In theater" just means "where the action is." Homan — hardly a goon, or at least he wasn't when he served at ICE under Barack Obama — never compared anything to combat.

But it's the draft-dodging part that stuck in climate researcher Willis Eschenbach's craw. For whatever reason, Eschenbach chose to lay out the facts in an image, but I've transcribed it for you so you can copy, paste, and send it to all your lefty friends in a desperate and failed bid to break through their reality distortion field.

Sorry, I got ahead of myself.

Here are the facts, simply laid out by Eschenbach and verified by Yours Truly using both Grok and ChatGPT. A couple of the dates are slightly off, but everything checks out.

Trump registered for the draft after his 18th birthday on June 24, 1964 (draft dodgers don't register*).

He was given an S-2 (college) deferment on June 28, 1964 (perfectly legal, not a draft dodger).

His S-2 status was renewed on Dec 14, 1965 (legal, not a draft dodger), and he was then classified on Nov. 22, 1966, as 1-A (available for service).

Dec. 13, 1966, his S-2 was again granted to attend Wharton (legal, not a draft dodger). His final deferral was granted on Jan. 16, 1968.

After graduating from Wharton, he was reclassified 1-A on July 9, 1968. He went to his Armed Forces Physical (something a draft dodger probably would not do) on Sept. 19, 1968, and was categorized as 1-Y, disqualified for service except in war or national emergency (due to bone spurs in both heels).

He received a high draft lottery number and was never called up. On Feb. 17, 1972, after the abolishment of the 1-Y classification, he was classified 4-F (not qualified for military service).

Advertisement

I'd add — again, confirmed by two LLMs — that in the 1969 draft lottery (implemented for 1970 inductions), Trump's birthdate drew a high number (356 out of 366), which would have likely exempted him from being called up even without the medical classification.

(*Some draft dodgers actually registered, but then dodged the call when it came.)

All along the way, Trump followed the rules, and as fate would have it, probably wouldn't have been called up even without bone-spurs.

Still, I decided to dig deeper and asked my two most reliable LLMs whether Trump would have fallen under President Jimmy Carter's blanket pardon for roughly 570,000 men who had either been charged for draft-dodging offenses, or who had not been charged but had done things like fail to register of fled to Canada.

Short answer: No.

Grok's slightly longer answer: "Trump would not have qualified for Carter's pardon because he did not violate the Selective Service Act—he registered, complied with classifications, and used legitimate deferments without committing any evadable offenses. Even if the bone spurs claim were proven fraudulent today, it wasn't challenged or prosecuted at the time, so no pardon-eligible violation occurred."

So there you have it. Trump wasn't a draft-dodger.

You should definitely share this with your lefty friends. You won't convince them of anything, but it might be fun.

Advertisement

Recommended: And so It Begins: AIs Now Talking With One Another Behind Our Backs

Like what you’re reading? There’s a lot more where that came from.

PJ Media VIP members get deeper dives, exclusive columns, and commentary you won’t see on the public side. Best of all, you can get 60% off right now with the promo code FIGHT.

Sign up for PJ Media VIP and help us keep telling the stories that matter.