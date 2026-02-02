Hey, Creatures, Leave Those Kids Alone: The Worst Form of Liberal 'Privilege' Yet

Call them what you will: communists, miscreants, blue-haired troglodytes, whichever moniker you prefer for the Democrats. They seem to throw around the word "privilege," and always when talking about we filthy Europids.

To the purple-haired subhumans, "white privilege" or "racism" is responsible for every wrong in the history of the world, including the Plague.

No, really:

Yet when one takes a look at some of the Democrats' demographics, we see the liberal "privilege" abounds in their own party:

If you think the riots are about a couple of dumbass hippies getting shot, listen to my show tomorrow and hear what these commies are really up to.

9-11 am EST at https://t.co/XhtvSXD99C pic.twitter.com/W2xhtten1K — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 2, 2026

After reading that repulsive list of privileged Democrats, it won't surprise you to know that illegal immigrants who commit sexual assault, even against kids, are now a part of the Democrats' miscreant club and are frequently set free by some filthy, Marxist judge.

An illegal immigrant was busted for raping a 15-year-old handicapped girl in a "migrant" hotel and was released on $500 bail (fortunately, he was re-arrested later and sentenced to 10 years in prison).

New York City Judge Sheridan Jack-Browne could have handed this crack-puffing sexual deviant over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but instead let him walk out the back door of a courthouse. ICE chased him down and arrested him.

This animal was booted in December 2024, re-entered the country two weeks later, and was set free by President Joe Biden's administration. He raped an autistic 14-year-old on December 31, 2025.

One of these two illegal immigrants was arrested for rape while Biden was in office, and yet was set free to gang-rape a woman in Brooklyn's Coney Island neighborhood.

This pile of feculence set fire to a woman who had fallen asleep on the subway and fanned the flames as the woman burned to death. Then-New York City Mayor Adams referred to the barbaric crime as "just a bad incident," before decrying people living on the subway (which she wasn't), and never mentioned that the killer was an illegal immigrant who was kicked out of the U.S. during the Trump administration and snuck back in at an unknown time.

New York City has since refused to turn him over to ICE

FACT-O-RAMA! Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker ignored I.C.E detainers for roughly 1,400 illegal immigrant criminals and set them free. There are currently federal I.C.E. detainers set for another 4,000+ violent criminals in Pritzker's prison, 51 are alleged murderers, and 813 were arrested for sex crimes. There is no reason to think Pritzker will turn them over to I.C.E.

Now, why would Democrats continue to release these monsters into the U.S.? Because sexual assault is a gruesome aspect of war, and Western civilization is at war. Like it or not, We the People are currently in an existential conflict with the Islamo-communists raping and murdering their way across the Western world. Vote wisely.

The home front war against the communist invaders is real and is happening now. Get in the fight while there is still time!

