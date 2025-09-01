While They Breed, We Bleed: Islam's Plan for Global Domination

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:36 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Armin Durgut

As Mark Steyn presciently — and hilariously — warned us in his 2005 book, America Alone, The End of the World as We Know It, Islam's plan is simple: spread across the world, have more babies than anyone else, kill all the infidels, and control the planet for Allah.

Advertisement

It's what I call the "baby, boom" plan: they have babies, and they blow us up, BOOM. Or, as the headline suggests, they breed while we bleed. And, to make it fun, Westerners are warned that complaining about being gang-raped, stabbed, beaten, shot, set on fire, or vaporized at an Ariana Grande concert by a Muslim is somehow a form of "bigotry" and could result in their being fired from their job or possibly sent to prison. Anyone who opposes Islamic rape and murder is labeled "far right" or, perhaps worse, a dreaded "white supremacist."

FACT-O-RAMA! The plan to keep people quiet so that Islam can kill them is working wonderfully. A security guard at Manchester Arena refused to take action against a suspicious man at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 for fear of being branded a "racist." Rather than radio his coworkers about the man, he left the area. Moments later, the man exploded, killing 22 and injuring 237 more, many of them kids.

It's important to keep in mind the two main factors that will guarantee the success of this plan: "climate change" and "racism."

Climate change is one of the excuses the globalists use to relocate millions of people to Western nations, and if you complain, you're a racist who hates the planet. 

How do we know this is the plan of the globalists? They keep telling us.

The United Nations happily lays out its plan for anyone with wifi to discover.

Check out this video produced by the slimesters at the World Economic Forum (WEF), where they are telling us that the U.S. will no longer be a superpower and that we have to be "better" at welcoming our replacements:

FACT-O-RAMA! France's Marine Le Pen had four so-called "anti-hate groups" sue her for "incitement to discrimination, violence or hatred towards a group of people on the basis of their religion" for speaking out against the devastating violence taking place in France. She was acquitted.

Advertisement

Simply reading this article will have your blue-haired virago-in-law happily shrieking about what a vile racist you are. Zhe will text your family, thrilled to be "outing" a "racist" (they get bonus points if you're wearing a MAGA cap). Then show them this:

Then there is this one, which is graphic. This one is tragically sad.

Muslim men see Western women as dogs and treat them as such. Just ask reporter Laura Logan about her "ordeal" in Egypt:

     Related: No, Ladies, Self-Preservation Is NOT 'Bigotry' Despite What the New World Order Says

This is coming to the United States:

     Related: Can We Talk About This Islamic Invasion Problem Before More Westerners Get Raped and Killed?     

Steyn also mentions a boatload of mostly forgotten terror attacks:

  • the D.C sniper
  • the Bali bombings
  • the murder of Dutch film director Theo van Gogh (he shot a short film that dared to criticize the way Islam treats women)
  • the bombing of Mike's Place bar in Tel Aviv
  • the attack at the El Al ticket counter in Tom Bradly International Terminal at LAX
  • the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya
  • a Sydney, Australia gang rapist
  • the tree lads in Dearborn, Michigan, who were arrested for racketeering in order to fund Hamas
  • three more chaps who were arrested for plotting to bomb Ottawa and relocate the head of Canada's prime minister
Advertisement

What do these attacks have in common? As Steyn noted, they were all committed by Jihaddi-daddies with the same name: Mohammed.   

     Related: The New Face of British Resistance Is Just 14 Years Old

And every time a bundle of "diversity" explodes in a bar full of Westerners, we are told not to speak about it by weak Democrats who prefer being blown into pink mist while chugging down a White Claw than standing up for themselves and risk being called that naughtiest of names: "Islamophobic." 

If you don't believe this is their plan for global conquest, ask Mohammed:

     Related: You Aren't Supposed to Know This but Muslims in Denmark Are Convicted of Violent Crimes More than Danes

FACT-O-RAMA! Westerners are being scared into our own extinction. Islam has been killing us for decades, and yet we are told not to speak about it, lest we be deemed "bigots." Well, call me "explodo-phobic," but I won't take this sitting down, silently, like a good little infidel. Neither should you.

Why doesn't the religion of pieces (I call Islam the religion of pieces because they tend to blow themselves into little bits) just attack us the old-fashioned way? 

MO-O-RAMA!  Muslims like to attack concert venues. Don't believe me? Ask 16-year-old "Mohammed A," who was recently convicted for trying to blow up a Taylor Swift show.  

Canada would be a great place from which to launch an Islamic military attack against the United States. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reptilian lips are redolent with the stench of Mohammed's "fess." Canada is so Muslim-friendly, I'm surprised it doesn't pass out terrorist starter kits to their new masters to speed along the demise of their nation.

Advertisement

If I had to guess, I'd suppose an Islamic military attack against the U.S. might start in my hometown of Detroit, with Windsor, Canada, being a willing and convenient starting point and supply hub for jihad.

The Michigan cities of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Hamtramck, Westland, and Detroit are full of Muslims who, for generations, played nice with Americans, but are now confident enough to go out in public and openly speak about how we Americans will be killed for daring to be Americans in America. Don't believe me? Ask Mohammed:

Never mind the U.S. military, the 2nd Amendment alone would quell any chance of jihad in moments. Before the brave pilots at Selfridge Air Force Base could climb into their planes, I-75 would be jammed from both directions with Ford F-150s, packed to the brim with armed, cheering peckerwoods and cases of Stroh's. I-94 would deliver every Trailer Park Rambo from Ypsilanti and points west, racing to not miss out on what would surely be the quickest war in history.

FACT-O-RAMA! The quickest war in history was the Anglo-Zanzibar War of August 27, 1896, which went on from 9:00 am to about 9:40 am, back when England knew how to deal with Mohammed.

Allah wouldn't be able to recruit virgins fast enough for the waves of perforated jihadis looking for their final reward.

Since a military invasion isn't feasible, Islam is going with what seems to be an absurd, yet successful Plan B:

  • Simply pick up and move into a Western nation.
  • Get the nation's government to pay you not to work.
  • Also have them give you food, healthcare, and a home.
  • Rape and murder at will. When people complain, their government will send them to jail. 
  • Convince the police not to arrest you because, you know, racism.
  • If they do arrest you, convince the judges that they should let you go because, you know, Islamophobia
  • If you don't get what you want, call everyone a racist, and cut off someone's head
Advertisement

Although rare, a Muslim will occasionally pay the price for their crimes. Don't believe me? Ask Mohammed Wahid Mohammed (a double Mo!), who was sent to the hoosegow for raping a 12-year-old girl.

     Related: Europeans Ignore the Internal Enemy That Is Destroying Their Countries

The plan seems so lunkheaded, but yet it is working magically. How is this possible? Because liberal Western governments make it easy.

It's no accident that the most violent people on the planet are moving into Western nations, living for free, raping and killing with near impunity, and demanding more of...everything.

If one looks at the five worst perpetrator movements in the world in 2016, four are “Islamist" extremist. A total of 88% of 2,916 attacks and 99% of 14,017 deaths that resulted from the top five perpetrators were caused by Islamic extremist groups.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who is from a third-world toilet nation, openly yaps about how the United States is turning into one of the "worst countries" in the world. 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) refused to denounce her very own voters for chanting "Death to America." Why would people move across the world into a nation they hate? Because Muslims aren't moving into Western nations for the democracy, freedoms, liberties, and opportunities these countries offer; they are here to take them over. Don't believe me? Ask Mohamette:

     Related: Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

Advertisement

Muslims and communists abhor Western civilization, and that is why they are working together to kill us all.

The flagitious globalists — including most of our own Democratic Party — have invited millions of people who hate us into the nation. Why? What better way to end Western civilization than to attack it from the inside?

The globalists are real, their intentions are demonic, and their goal is to kill us. Don't believe me? Ask Mohammed:

And for those in the "it can't happen in America" crowd: It has already begun.

Listen to this police officer, who can hardly contain his liberal glee about a police force full of cops from a religion that wants to kill him and his family.

And for those of you who are too afraid of being called a name to take a stand against worldwide annihilation, you better get your kids ready for Muslim catechism:

Ahh Denmark, we barely knew ye...

Advertisement

Wow, that was heavy.

Let's close out this long holiday weekend with some chuckles.

Check out the newest video from my friends at Jokes and a Point. Conservatives make way better comedy. Democrats are communists, and commies are about as funny as their Holodomor.

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior and keep the truth, and prosperity,  at your fingertips. We are in a war for Western civilization and can't win without all hands on deck. #ThisIsNotADrill

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Completely Obliterated Her Critics With One Powerful Post Matt Margolis
The Canaries in the Coalmine: In Just 63 Days, We’ll Know If the GOP Will Win the 2026 Midterms Scott Pinsker
Guess What DOGE Found Your Money Is Funding Now! Catherine Salgado
The Morning Briefing: Trump Might End Hugo Chávez's Posthumous Reign of Error in Venezuela Stephen Kruiser
Thunderstruck on the Prairie: How Science and Sound Are Saving Cattle David Manney
Rosie O’Donnell’s 'Apology' Just Made Everything Worse Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Homeland Security Offers $110M in Security Grants for Faith-Based Organizations
The Caviar of the South
After Days of Claiming Trump was Dead, Leftists Get a Nasty Shock
Advertisement