Wake Up, America: Muslims Hate Us

If you've been reading my oeuvre over the past few years, you are aware that I've been doing a digital impression of Paul Revere since I started at PJ Media. But it's no longer the lobster backs who are trying to enslave us. This time, it's the filthy, soulless communists.

I hate to say "I told ya so," but I did try to warn you:

Perhaps some people missed when Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal were called "communist sympathizers" for visiting Cuba. Or how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spews socialism with a confidence reserved for people too stupid to understand their own blistering ignorance.

FACT-O-RAMA! One of AOC's former aides is now in charge of the New York Communist Party.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib doesn't hide the fact that she is a Democratic Socialist.

Watching these rabid apparatchiks win House seats was akin to having your check engine light go from steady to a fast blink, yet all we the people did was turn up the radio to drown out the knocking noise coming from under the hood.

What could go wrong #1? Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani is an out-and-out communist as well as a Jew/Western-hating Muslim.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Muslims knocked down the World Trade Center on 9/11. Twenty-four years later, a radical Muslim is one election away from becoming the mayor of New York City.

Reminder, Muslims worldwide cheered the Jihadi attack on the Twin Towers.

And despite the protestations from the quislings in the Operation Mockingbird press, domestic Muslims were also downright convivial over the attack.

Welcome to Islamic England: Just weeks after hundreds were arrested and prosecuted over riots against mass migration in the UK, large crowds of Muslims gathered in London for an Islamic procession through the city center.



Watch my full video: https://t.co/RfqyShQQqD pic.twitter.com/a6muiOpbMp — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 3, 2024

Nevermind the Muslim rape epidemic taking place in Western Europe. That could never happen in the U.S., right?

DEJA-VU-O-RAMA! Boston has already started letting migrant rapists walk free.

Muslim Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s plan for NYC:



1. Defund the police

2. Release all the criminals from prison

3. Don’t prosecute crime

4. Disarm law abiding citizens



How tf does anyone vote for this???



NYC is done. pic.twitter.com/VlsAaTLRFb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2025

Many Americans shrugged their shoulders when Muslims took over Dearborn and Hamtramck, Michigan. Besides, what could go wrong # 2?

PJ Media's own Robert Spencer knows:

If this acquiescence to Islamic law continues, eventually the non-Muslims of Britain will be like the Christians of Egypt and Pakistan: a tiny, embattled minority, eking out a precarious existence in a hostile culture. Remember: “Copt” means “Egyptian.” The Egyptians have been colonized in their own land, reduced to a despised minority within it. The same process is now well underway in Britain.

Robert has more possibilities that await the U.S.A. if Muslims are permitted to take power. Look at what happened in the UK:

The Muslim rape gangs went unreported, unprosecuted, and in general unstopped because of far-Left organizations like Hope not Hate, Faith Matters, and Tell MAMA, which waged relentless war against anyone and everyone who spoke out about these issues. They demonized as “Islamophobic,” “hateful” and “bigoted” anyone who said that there were Muslim rape gangs at all, and that they had to be stopped.

Now we know why the Left has been dropping the "Islamophobia" card on anyone who dared to criticize or condemn Muslim atrocities over the years; they were trying to guilt us into silent submission as Islam spread into the West and took over.

DELICTUM-O-RAMA! Rape, murder and stabbings exploded in London after a Muslim was elected mayor. London had racked up 55,000 stabbings as of September of last yeaer.

These German rape numbers will blow your mind. This is what happens when you important millions of third-worlders. pic.twitter.com/ch1Sicf8Lg — Paul Hookem (@PaulHook_em) June 23, 2024

FACT-O-RAMA! Muslims in London gathered to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Mamdani spews the usual Marxist night soil we've been hearing from the Democrats for years: defund the cops, take away guns, and free everything for everyone. He is a nightmare for New York City and the future of America.

Rome has been invaded. It’s a preview of what’ll happen to NYC under Mamdani.pic.twitter.com/hLn3pHxiVN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 27, 2025

What do we have to look forward to if Muslims continue to take over our cities? This:

ENGLAND: Muhammad Hussain, from Pakistan, was arrested for attempting to rape a 14-year-old British girl.



He justified himself: "I just moved here, I don’t know UK laws, I only follow Sharia law. Our prophet married a 9-year-old.” pic.twitter.com/mJoWSbqn2i — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 12, 2025

What Have We Learned?

We have learned that the Muslim takeover we see happening in Europe is exactly what they plan to do here in the U.S.

We can expect a Muslim rape epidemic alongside a sumultaenous push from the Left to silence people who speak out and oppose the savagery, (they'll call you "Islamophobic" and likely arrest you for "hate speech').

Knife attacks, rapes and murder skyrocketed after the election of London's first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, back in 2016.

We know their plan, their motives, and their playbook. We know they hate us.

They follow Sharia law, not our Constitution. Their plans for the future do not include us or our kids.

We need to do something now before articles like this are illegal and my pretty face is thrown into a gulag for writing it.

