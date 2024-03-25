The Discovery From Denmark's Crime Stats That the Left Doesn't Want You to See

A peek at the Danish crime statistics from 2010-2021 delivered a gut punch to the globalists looking to tear down Western cultures by gavaging "asylum seekers" into Europe and North America. It turns out that Muslims commit violent crimes way more than people of Danish descent.

Back in 2020, Mattias Tesfaye, Denmark's minister for Immigration and Integration, did the unthinkable and decided to create a category for criminals from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), mostly Arab and/or Muslim nations. Guess what Denmark learned? MENA immigrants have a higher tendency for unemployment and violent crime than any other ethnic group in Denmark.

FACT-O-RAMA! Muslim/Arab men are convicted for rape in Denmark seven times more than Danish-born men.

Leftists flipped their wigs when Denmark "singled out" the group — largely Muslim men — for committing the lion's share of crimes.

"Amazing, why not give them a little symbol to stitch on their clothes, so we can keep an eye on them," a social media commentator blasted, trying desperately to compare the peaceful Jews of Europe sent to concentration camps with the violent and unemployed Muslims of Denmark.

Denmark are honest enough to publish true crime figures. What does this mean for our country, which is open to foreign criminal gangs? https://t.co/UncaIl64H2 — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 23, 2024

Muslims in Denmark are allegedly "very frustrated" at being "stigmatized" for their wildly out-of-proportion crime and unemployment rates.

As expected, lefty rags bemoaned the Islamophobia that "besieged" Muslims are feeling as they continue to be the most dangerous people in Denmark. Other members of the Pravda press spoke of Denmark's horrific "rape culture" but refused to point out who the rapists are most likely to be.

Who could have foreseen a Muslim rape epidemic in Denmark? Thousands of women in the UK and the police who ignored the sexual assaults at the hands of mostly Muslim Pakistanis for fear of being called a "racist."

PJ Media's own Robert Spencer has covered the brutality of Asian grooming gangs Muslim rapists in the UK for years, as well as the way the police sat on their hands and allowed it to happen.

Back in 2016, when the rape epidemic was terrorizing Denmark (as it still is), lawmakers chose not to deport the attackers or curtail the entry of more. They decided to sponsor classes informing them that rape was unacceptable. It doesn’t seem to have worked. Perhaps that’s because the Qur’an allows the “sexual enslavement of infidel women” (see 4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, and 70:30, as explained in Robert Spencer’s groundbreaking book, “The Critical Qur’an,” page 63).

Muslim men had to choose to either follow the words of a Western teacher condemning rape or Allah, who condones it. How did Denmark think that was going to go down? Just as in the UK, Denmark threw women under the bus to avoid offending Muslim rapists and the "woke" jackpuddings who support them.