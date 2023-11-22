The Black Plague Was RACIST! The Left Goes Medieval in Its Hunger for Bigotry

The Black African-American Plague ravaged Europe from 1347-1352. The "Great Pestilence" began in Asia and traversed Europe from the eastern city of Kaffa (currently known as Feodosia in Crimea) westward via shipping lanes and trade routes on land. When it was over, roughly 50% of medieval Europe was dead.

FACT-O-RAMA! The plague spread to the West when a Mongolian warlord, whose army had been decimated by the disease, launched the dead bodies of his soldiers into the walled city of Kaffa. From there, sailing ships brought the illness to cities in current-day Italy and onward to Europe's port towns.

The plague didn't care about race or skin color — it killed randomly — but today's lefties can't tolerate a devastating 675-year-old illness that was color-blind.

Despite the actual bigotry of thousands of anti-Jewish Hamanazis swarming their streets — or maybe because of it — the Museum of London decided they had to go back over six centuries to find some good ole historical racism.

No, seriously, check out this BBC headline: Black women most likely to die in medieval plague, Museum of London says.

As someone who injects humor into my news writing, I would normally tip my hat to this author but he/she/zhim/ isn't joking. Check this out:

Black women of African descent were more likely to die of the medieval plague in London, academics at the Museum of London have found. The study is the first archaeological exploration showing how race may have influenced a person's risk of death during what was known as the Great Pestilence or Great Mortality. The research is based on 145 individuals from three cemeteries. The outbreak is believed to have claimed the lives of 35,000 Londoners.

How could racism play a part in the Black Death? It couldn't, but reality won't stop the left from blaming the world's worst plague on Medieval whitey.

The research concluded that higher death rates amongst people of colour and those of black African descent was a result of the "devastating effects" of "premodern structural racism" in the medieval world.

The Museum of London wants you to believe they can prove the "devastating effects of premodern structural racism" by looking at a handful of old bones.

PLAGUE-O-RAMA! There were three types of plague killing Europeans: Bubonic, Pneumonic, and Septicaemic, with death rates of 30%-75%, 95%, and 99%-100% respectively.

That's not what the Twitterverse believes. The response to the mythical medieval hatred was swift, brutal, and based on the "S" word: science.

Why the Plague Gotta Be Black?

Exactly how many Africans traveled to and made a home in London prior to 1348 when the plague hit Jolly Old England is impossible to determine, but it's safe to say probably not a lot. One report claims black folks made up 5% of a single English parish.

Then there is the Twitter plague that leftists fear most: Community Notes.

DNA was not used to determine race of the individuals. The claim they were black was based on the shape of their skulls. See link below. Only 3 of the ostensible black women died of plague. All 3 were buried in the same cemetery indicating close proximity in prior residence.

Check out this annoying, fact-ridden tweet that destroys the narrative that bigotry killed those three ostensibly black women in England hundreds of years ago:

This study is unreliable and the headline inaccurate and alarmist.



The 675 year old remains of 49 people who died of the Black Death were analysed and 9 were found to be “probably” black.



The Black Death killed over half of London. Making it a racism issue is nonsensical. (1/2) https://t.co/yf6JUtyiHY — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) November 21, 2023

If the racism-hungry leftards want to brush off Twitter/X's community notes, so be it. But what will they say to a black professor, Rhodes Scholar, and author — from AFRICA — Wanjiru Njoya, who showed up long enough to clown-slap the social justice jackpuddings at the Museum of London?

Biased BBC already informed us Ancient Greeks and Romans were black, that Africans have been in the British Isles for 7,000 years and were the first Brits.



Now say the plague in 14th century Europe was racist and the Black Death disproportionately affected black British women. https://t.co/M2lomGLzSi — Wanjiru Njoya (@WanjiruNjoya) November 21, 2023

Most notably, the museum's heroes of humanity seem to have ignored the shocking number of Jews who were murdered during the Plague.

In the 14th century, fewer Jewish people seemed to be dying of the Plague, probably due to hygiene practices, and they were singled out for persecution. Some Jews were tortured until they actually admitted to poisoning Christian wells across the continent.

Pits were dug, filled with wood, and used to burn Jewish people alive. A 14th-century encyclopedia related that every Jew in Germany was burned to death. The town of Strasbourg burned 2,000 Jewish people on Valentine's Day, 1349, before a single person in the city had even contracted the Plague, leaving us to wonder if the town feared the plague would hit them or if they just wanted to massacre Jewish people.

DISCO-RAMA! In 1518, the citizens of Strasbourg began to dance uncontrollably. Frau Troffea was the first to dance against her will. Many joined in, unable to stop dancing. The town went so far as to build a stage and bring in musicians to provide music. Roughly 400 people danced until they were injured but somehow kept going. Many died of stroke, heart attack, and exhaustion. The "fun" continued for two months before it began to abate. It is believed the odd hysteria was caused by eating moldy rye.

Tens of thousands of Jews were killed throughout Europe as the plague killed millions. Most of the Jews were burned to death. Entire Jewish communities in many cities were slaughtered. But the bozos at the Museum of London seem to have skipped over that inconvenient truth to focus on what appears to be the bones of three black women and the supposedly "devastating effects" of racist, medieval, pasty-white crumpet suckers.

The timing of this embarrassing attempt to pin racism on medieval limeys can't be ignored. Today, English towns are packed with pro-Hamas rioters calling for the eradication of Jewish people, and the brainwashed Punchinellos at the Museum of London seem awfully eager to divert our attention, even if they have to go back six centuries and conjure up their own medieval form of bulls**t "science" to do it.