Guess What White People Are Being Blamed for Now?

Kevin Downey Jr. | 4:25 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Being white is exhausting. When I'm not busy colonizing the otherwise "mostly peaceful" lands of Native Americans or enslaving black folks, I am likely busy eating tacos appropriating someone's culture. Every now and then I get to spend a few precious moments being a terrifyingly angry white man.

Advertisement

INCONVIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! White people outnumber black people five to one, but black folks kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people. However, CNN would never let something as annoying as the truth stop them from sowing hate. What could go wrong? This tweet below.

Admit your privilege, Europid. Denying those pesky FBI stats makes you dangerous. Apologizing for being a peckerwood is futile. Some believe, like this human rights wannabe who champions "racial justice," that we need to be eradicated

Now, after being blamed for all of the aforementioned trespasses, it appears that we are responsible for bad weather.

"Studies" show that Caucasians, more than any other group, are the reason two "inherently racist" storms, 12 years apart, decimated New Orleans and Houston.

Hurricane Katrina was SO Klannish that the New York Times had to rehash it 15 years later just in case someone needed to be reminded how bigoted the tempest truly was.

Advertisement

LAMP-O-RAMA! In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, a man found a lampshade made of human skin during the Holocaust in a house he was robbing.

Buckle up; sh*t's about to get real. Millionaire cloud hugger Greta Thunberg is in on the weather blame game. During a recent climate change rally, Thunberg said what the other weather harpies haven't had the stones to reveal.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” Thunberg exclaimed as she invited a Palestinian on stage to opine about tyranny or something that has nothing to do with burning Jewish babies or mass rape.

Thunberg admitted that the Marxist battlegrounds of climate hysteria and the Palestinian "plight" are related, which the listeners of America's most obnoxiously pro-America, anti-pinko radio show "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" have known for months.

Did you notice the phrase "climate justice"?

What is it? According to the apparatchiks at Yale:

“Climate justice” is a term, and more than that a movement, that acknowledges climate change can have differing social, economic, public health, and other adverse impacts on underprivileged populations. Advocates for climate justice are striving to have these inequities addressed head-on through long-term mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Advertisement

Who will pay the price of "climate justice"? I'm guessing it's the people who are being blamed for driving the temperature up or down, whichever is more convenient to the sky-harridans. 

*Editor's note: Every article that PJ Media publishes is automatically demonetized by our "good friends" at Google. So even though we still have to pay KDJ for bringing this story to your attention, we can't make a dime off of it. That's where you come in. By becoming a PJ Media VIP member, you'll help to keep the information floodgates open and allow more Americans to learn the truth about the radical climate alarmists' agenda. Sign up here using the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership. That takes the price down to around $2/month for a standard membership, and $4/month for a Gold plan that gives you access to all the premium content at PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, Townhall, and Bearing Arms. 

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Introducing the Biggest Damn Thing to Fly in Almost 100 Years Stephen Green
An Israeli Soldier's Viral LGBTQ Pride Flag Photo in Gaza Drives the Pro-Palestinian Left Crazy Jon Del Arroz
What—or Who—Caused That Devastating Freeway Fire in Los Angeles? Stephen Green
What Oregon High School Boys Do to Tampon Dispenser in Their School Bathroom Reaches Legendary Status Victoria Taft
Media in Panic Mode Over Questions About Whether They Knew in Advance About Hamas Attack on Israel Victoria Taft
Weekend Parting Shot: Woman Plays All the Woke Cards During DUI Stop Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Florida Man Friday: He's McLovin' the High-Speed Police Chase
It's Time to Vote in the Latest Townhall Media 2024 Presidential Straw Poll!
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement