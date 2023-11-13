Guess What White People Are Being Blamed for Now?

Being white is exhausting. When I'm not busy colonizing the otherwise "mostly peaceful" lands of Native Americans or enslaving black folks, I am likely busy eating tacos appropriating someone's culture. Every now and then I get to spend a few precious moments being a terrifyingly angry white man.

INCONVIENT TRUTH-O-RAMA! White people outnumber black people five to one, but black folks kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people. However, CNN would never let something as annoying as the truth stop them from sowing hate. What could go wrong? This tweet below.

JUST IN: Jonathan Lewis, a teenage boy who was beaten up by 15 students at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada had died.



Throw them all in prison for life.



According to the boy's father, the brutal beating happened after 17 year old Jonathan Lewis stood up for one of his… pic.twitter.com/PCrA7iMe9t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2023

Admit your privilege, Europid. Denying those pesky FBI stats makes you dangerous. Apologizing for being a peckerwood is futile. Some believe, like this human rights wannabe who champions "racial justice," that we need to be eradicated.

Now, after being blamed for all of the aforementioned trespasses, it appears that we are responsible for bad weather.

"Studies" show that Caucasians, more than any other group, are the reason two "inherently racist" storms, 12 years apart, decimated New Orleans and Houston.

Hurricane Katrina was SO Klannish that the New York Times had to rehash it 15 years later just in case someone needed to be reminded how bigoted the tempest truly was.

LAMP-O-RAMA! In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, a man found a lampshade made of human skin during the Holocaust in a house he was robbing.

Buckle up; sh*t's about to get real. Millionaire cloud hugger Greta Thunberg is in on the weather blame game. During a recent climate change rally, Thunberg said what the other weather harpies haven't had the stones to reveal.

“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” Thunberg exclaimed as she invited a Palestinian on stage to opine about tyranny or something that has nothing to do with burning Jewish babies or mass rape.

Thunberg admitted that the Marxist battlegrounds of climate hysteria and the Palestinian "plight" are related, which the listeners of America's most obnoxiously pro-America, anti-pinko radio show "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" have known for months.

Did you notice the phrase "climate justice"?

What is it? According to the apparatchiks at Yale:

“Climate justice” is a term, and more than that a movement, that acknowledges climate change can have differing social, economic, public health, and other adverse impacts on underprivileged populations. Advocates for climate justice are striving to have these inequities addressed head-on through long-term mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Who will pay the price of "climate justice"? I'm guessing it's the people who are being blamed for driving the temperature up or down, whichever is more convenient to the sky-harridans.

