Did Sen. Kennedy Call for a Shake Up at DHS?

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) appeared to suggest support for a shake-up at the Department of Homeland Security.

Wolf Blitzer opened by noting that two Republican senators, Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski, had already called for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to step down. He asked Kennedy directly whether he agreed.

“No, I don’t,” Kennedy replied.

But that answer alone doesn’t tell the whole story. Kennedy made clear that he had no intention of issuing a public verdict based on cable news fragments and political pressure.

“I don’t have enough information to be able to make that bold declaration,” Kennedy said. He pointed to the coming oversight hearing and explained what he expects from it. “We’re gonna have a hearing, and I hope the secretary comes before us and answers questions truthfully and honestly and transparently and tells us why she took the approach that she took, and why she said the things that she said.”

In the meantime, Kennedy floated a practical solution that likely will send shivers down the spines of open-borders activists. Until questions about Noem get resolved, he said, enforcement should stay firmly in the hands of someone with a proven record.

“In the meantime, I would let Tom Homan run the show,” Kennedy said.

Blitzer immediately tried to sharpen the point, asking whether Kennedy meant Homan should take over from Noem entirely.

“Yes, I think the president made a wise decision,” Kennedy responded,

When Blitzer asked whether Homan should become Secretary of Homeland Security, Kennedy rejected that idea. “No, I didn’t say that. I’m talking about in charge of all the ICE operations.”

That distinction mattered. Kennedy was not calling for a palace coup at DHS. He was endorsing the president’s decision to empower Homan to run Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, an area where Homan has built a reputation for seriousness and results.

That said, he didn’t exactly give Noem an unflinching vote of confidence.

“In terms of whether we have a new secretary, that’s frankly up to the president,” Kennedy said. “But I think a lot of Americans on both sides of the aisle have questions about our secretary.”

He even offered unsolicited advice, speaking as if Noem were watching. If she wanted to get ahead of the controversy, Kennedy said, she should stop delaying and face Congress as soon as possible.

“If I were she, if she asked for my advice — She hasn’t, but if she did — I would tell her to move up that date to appear before the Senate Judiciary and the House Judiciary Committee,” he said. “I would look the American people in the eye in front of God and country, and I would answer every single question.”

He continued, “And if she was wrong on something, she should admit it. She should explain why she said what she said, why she made the decisions that she made.”

So it’s not quite a call for a shake-up at DHS, but his confidence in Tom Homan is undoubtedly higher than his confidence in Kristi Noem. While some Republicans are turning on her due to the public relations aspect of immigration enforcement, removing her at this point seems like a bad idea that will only embolden Democrats and make them thirsty for more blood.

