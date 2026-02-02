Singer Jelly Roll Furnished Only Good Moment of the Night at Grammys

The Grammy Awards on Sunday evening showcased exactly why so many Americans have grown to hold people in the entertainment industry in contempt, while also sparking a wave of criticism and even a potential lawsuit from the president against the show’s host, Trevor Noah.

The program delivered plenty of ridiculously dumb and dull moments, but one stood out and cut through the darkness and debauchery celebrated throughout the night. That moment came from singer Jelly Roll, who boldly praised Jesus Christ and testified to the truth of His transforming power after accepting his award. It takes real guts to deliver the message Jelly Roll shared from the stage during a ceremony where the industry routinely pats some of its most vile figures on the back.

“I know they’re going to try and kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out: ‘Jesus, I hear you and I’m listening, Lord, I’m listening, Lord,’” he proclaimed while looking up toward heaven. “There was a time in my life (when) I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance. There were days I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human,” the former prison inmate continued. “All I had was a Bible and a radio in a six-by-eight-foot cell.”

“I believed that God had the power to change my life,” he said during his acceptance speech, “and I want to tell y’all right now, ‘Jesus is for everybody … anybody can have a relationship with Him!’”

He then added, “This is a story that only God could be the author of!”

Jelly Roll’s testimony inspires because God has brought the man a long way. Bearing fruit for the Kingdom marks a sign of true faith. Anyone can claim to be a Christian, but as the Lord Jesus said, people will know His true followers by the fruits they bear. You cannot claim to be a Christian while continuing to live in unrepented sin. It’s impossible to meet Jesus and remain the same. What makes the gospel so beautiful is its power to change anyone, no matter what they have done.

No one stands beyond hope. Christ came to save the worst of the worst—and every single person on this planet fits that description. Only God knows the depth of evil each of us has committed in our hearts, thoughts, and lives. Yet despite how awful someone may be, He calls them to come to Him, receive forgiveness, and take on a new nature. The saying “people don’t change” simply doesn’t hold true when someone encounters Jesus Christ.

Contrast that moment with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, who took the stage to accept his Grammy and used it to launch a political attack against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Before I thank God, I’m gonna say, ICE Out,” he said, prompting the largely leftist crowd of musicians to leap to their feet and cheer. You would have thought Martin Luther King Jr. had taken the stage to deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech. The display exposed a disgusting disconnect between rich entertainers and everyday Americans. After all, regular working-class people suffer the consequences of rapists, murderers, and child molesters who cross into the country illegally. Celebrities can afford private security around the clock. Most Americans cannot. ICE is cleaning up the streets and, in doing so, is carrying out God’s work.

