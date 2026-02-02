New York released almost 7,000 criminal illegal aliens last year as a result of sanctuary policies, rewarding killers, rapists, robbers, and burglars while defying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

On Feb. 2, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release about the arrest of Gerardo Miguel-Mora, a criminal illegal alien with an extremely lengthy rap sheet for strangulation, rape, grand larceny, burglary, sexual assault, and drug possession. New York City released Miguel-Mora because city officials refuse to honor ICE detainers, so ICE had to re-arrest him on Jan. 30 of this year. But Miguel-Mora is no exception. He is one of thousands of illegal aliens who benefitted, at least temporarily, from sanctuary policies.

At the end of the release on Miguel-Mora, DHS included two illuminating paragraphs of data covering Jan. 20, 2025, when Donald Trump took office, up to the present time. DHS said that New York, in defying ICE detainers, freed 6,947 criminal illegal aliens.

DHS explained further:

The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses. There are currently 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

And since Commie Mamdani is now mayor of New York City, expect such numbers to grow even more out-of-control.

Since the DHS used Miguel-Mora as an example, I will too. Between July and August of 2011 — more than a decade ago — authorities charged Miguel-Mora with various crimes including strangulation and rape. The New York State Supreme Court convicted the illegal alien of burglary in 2012, and sentenced him to 42 months in jail, plus 10 years of post-release supervision.

In 2023, Miguel-Mora was still in the United States for some insane reason, and the New York Police Department arrested and charged him with false personation and grand larceny. NYPD subsequently arrested and charged the criminal illegal alien with crimes twice in 2024, releasing him the very day after the arrest both times to avoid ICE detainers. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a criminal warrant for Miguel-Mora for illegal reentry as an aggravated felon in 2025.

In January of this year, NYPD arrested Miguel-Mora twice, but released him both times despite the federal arrest warrant and ICE detainer. So ICE finally had to arrest Miguel-Mora themselves.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized, “These are the types of public safety threats New York Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani are releasing from their jails onto the streets to perpetrate more crimes and create more victims. We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods. 7 of the 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We are once again calling on Governor Hochul to commit to turning the more than 7,000 heinous criminals in New York’s custody over to ICE.”

If only Democrats cared about the safety of their citizens.

