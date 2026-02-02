The Morning Briefing: Hide Your Bunnies — Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Now MAGA's Crazy Ex

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at a yoga-based limerick writing intensive somewhere in Newfoundland.)

Advertisement

Sooner or later, I will have to get around to updating my pop culture references. For the moment, I'll just have to hope that the majority of the readers here in Briefing Land got the headline's allusion to an almost 40-year-old movie.

We're going to take a quick break today from any news regarding Minneapolis, and not only because I am sick of typing "Minneapolis" every day. It's a pity that civil unrest doesn't break out in places like Nome or Fargo. That would be a lot easier on my carpal tunnels, if not on the fine people of Nome or Fargo.

Today's "M" word comes from within our own ranks. Marjorie Taylor Greene was, at one time, a solid Republican before she decided to bail on Congress and strike out for some of that filthy Never Trump lucre out in the private sector. She took a few weeks off after her premature departure from the House of Representatives at the beginning of last month but is now ready to make us regret that we ever liked her.

This is from my colleague Jeff Charles over at Townhall:

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the Trump administration and the MAGA movement, claiming it was “all a lie.” During a recent interview with podcaster Kim Iversen, Greene lashed out at President Donald Trump, accusing him of failing to address the economic woes Americans are facing. “MAGA is, I think, people are realizing, it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people,” Greene said.

Well, if it was a lie (spoiler: it wasn't/isn't), Greene was a big part of creating and spreading it. She was a staunch supporter of President Trump's as he was fighting to return to office, and then after he was back in for his second term. Things took a weird turn last year, and Notorious MTG decided that she wasn't getting enough attention from the president. Name-calling ensued, and it soon became apparent that Trump would not be endorsing her for reelection.

Advertisement

Internecine squabbles are nothing unusual in the Republican Party, we're not a single-brained organism like the Democrats, after all. Greene's foot-stomping might have been less irritating and more understandable had she not played a very whiny victim card when she announced her resignation. When I wrote about it last November, I said that Greene had a "Michelle Obama moment" when she listed her grievances as she informed the public that she was heading out the door. It was that bad.

I don't think Republicans should be supporting President Trump right now because I have some sort of cultish devotion to him — I didn't even get my first MAGA hat until the summer of 2024. No, any American proclaiming to be a conservative and/or Republican but who isn't on board with Trump's agenda is aiding and abetting the Democrats. These aren't normal times, if the Dems get the White House back soon, we're not looking at a continuation of the cyclical nature of American politics, we'll be staring at the final days of the Republic.

That's why MTG's break from the pack is a garbage and dangerous move.

When I was still a fan of hers, even other conservatives would tell me that she was crazy. My reply was always, "Yeah, but she's our crazy."

Now she's a rogue crazy. They're never any good to anyone.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

"Watered Otter" is The Psychedelic Furs' most underrated album.

Very important to keep her otter watered in the garden pic.twitter.com/Z3pxtl1gSp — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 2, 2026

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. And so It Begins: AIs Now Talking With One Another Behind Our Backs

Costa Rica Voted in a New President, and Something Kind of Wild Happened

Democrats Plan to Cosplay Project 2025 With Their Own ‘Project 2029,’ and I Can't Even

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Trump Was No Draft-Dodger, and Here's the Timeline That Proves It

Hey, Creatures, Leave Those Kids Alone: The Worst Form of Liberal 'Privilege' Yet

That Must Have Been One Heck of a Phone Call

So there's that...New York Released Almost 7,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Christian Voters Supporting Democrats After Minnesota Church Chaos

18 Percent of Fed-Funded Home Health Care Is in Los Angeles County, and Fraud Is Rampant

Singer Jelly Roll Furnished Only Good Moment of the Night at Grammys

Boston’s Mayor Wu Has a Great Idea, If Destroying the Nation Is a Great Idea

The Curious Case of George Zinn and What It Tells Us

How Groundhog Day Became America’s Favorite Fake Forecast

The Great Epstein Lie

Planned Parenthood's Funding Fight: A Retreat or a Policy Reset?

Will Prince Andrew Be the First Celeb Who Claims He Was Blackmailed by Jeffrey Epstein?

Tim Walz Is the Next George Wallace

Masked Leftists Assault Reporter for Filming Anti-ICE Roadblock

Advertisement

Even CNN Admits That Democrats Are Screwed

Judge Ordered Illegal Alien Criminal Released on a Date That Doesn't Exist

DHS, Energy Department Address Winter Storms’ Aftermath in Mississippi, Florida

Laughter

Did Sen. Kennedy Call for a Shake-Up at DHS?

McNugget Caviar: McDonald's Latest Dare to the Taste Buds

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression

Here's How Democrats Are Making Their Cities Even More Dangerous

Crazy ex-girlfriend alert. Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks MAGA, Says It 'Was All a Lie'

LOCK HER UP! Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York

Yeah...no. The New Republic: Second Amendment Failed Pretti

Hawaii Senate Committee to Hear Trio of Bad Bills, Including Gun Maker Extortion Act

HB 601 and the Cost of Republican Inaction in Georgia

Haiti Is Not Great Anymore, Apparently

California AG Sues Children's Hospital to Force Them to Resume Gender Affirming Care

Cuba Starting to Get Those Venezuela Vibes

Boom: People Teeing Off on Mamdani Already As Reality Sets In

Pima County Sheriff Reveals Chilling New Theory on Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mom

About That TRO Regarding Evidence From the Pretti Shooting...

Burn it all down. Coached to Be Anti-ICE by Teachers, Preschoolers Hold Anti-ICE Rally at School

WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents\

Oh. Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE

Advertisement

VIP

The War on Excellence Has Reached Our Classrooms

Should Europe Bet on China?

‘Be Thou My Vision’: Candlemas and Revelations of God

Predator Watch: Former 'The Voice' Contestant, 26, Dies After Snake Bite

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Anti-ICE Karens Gone Wild! Part XXII

It’s Groundhog Day! That Means Six More Weeks Of…

NYT: Trump’s Counterterror Chief Has ‘Falsely Argued That Violence Is a Fundamental Part of Islam’

In the UK, Dogs are Making the Countryside... Too White

Around the Interwebz

Christopher Nolan On Why He Wanted To Run The DGA While Making ‘The Odyssey’

SpaceX acquires xAI, plans 1 million satellite constellation to power it

Who Was St. Brigid? The Irish Saint Who Might Have Been a Goddess First

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

02/02/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Hill

Secondary Print: Axios

Radio: CBS

New Media: John Fredericks Media



EST :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a meeting with the President of the Republic of Colombia

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in signing time

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.