The Morning Briefing: Joe Biden's Toughest Basement Primary Competitor Might Be Joe Biden

Because I don’t like dwelling on all of the trans stuff, I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about the 2024 presidential election slog that is already under way. Yeah, I know that spending a lot of time pondering the various 2024 angles is only going to make it seem longer, but — again — the trans stuff is just not my thing.

Speculation is all over the place this early. Will Trump’s lead hold? Is DeSantis too late? Does Joe Biden know he’s running?

For the longest time, I was hoping for a Trump/Biden rematch, so 45 could become 47 and we could get rid of a little of that 2020 hangover. Lately, however, I’ve been thinking that some variety would be nice.

We know that the Democrats have anointed Biden for another go. The assumption is that his handlers are going to keep him hidden and managed as much as possible. There won’t be any primary debates, but I wonder if the puppeteers will really be able to keep him in the basement again. As we see time and time again, Biden’s biggest obstacle when he’s let off leash is himself.

It’s beyond difficult to believe that Biden can make it to another finish line, let alone serve a full term. The Democrats can sell that fiction to their idiot electorate, that’s not going to make Old Joe any more coherent though. He can still get lost in a crowded room.

By the time he gets to the general election and actually does have to campaign a little, his skills with the teleprompter will no doubt have deteriorated further. Matt wrote about Biden’s latest struggles with that, which happened during the weekend’s White House Correspondent’s Dinner:

But let’s face it, even with a friendly audience, Joe Biden is no comedian, and his attempt at comedy was lackluster, made worse by the fact that his delivery attempts are foiled by his inability to read a teleprompter correctly. “And Ron DeSantis, I had a lot of Ran DeSantis, Ron DeSantis jokes ready,” Biden began, before making an awkward pause. “But Bickey — Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got there first,” he quipped. “Now look, can’t be too rough on the guy. After his reelection as governor, he was asked if he … had a mandate. He said ‘hell no, I’m straight. I’m straight.’ I’ll give you time to think that one through… you got it?”

“Ron” is a super difficult name to read and pronounce when your brain is full of pudding.

I genuinely believe that there is a good chance that Biden will knock Biden out of the race. That’s when things would get fun. The Democrats are all-in on him because their other options are practically nonexistent. The political theater if they have to scramble for a Biden backup will be spectacular. From a political junkie standpoint, it will make the time between now and November 2024 fly by.

What kind of desperation play might the Democrats make if Joe Biden wanders offstage for good? Schlichter’s latest column at Townhall explores one possibility that a lot of Republicans worry about:

But there’s another nightmare scenario lurking out there, one that should put a chill down the spine of every American who doesn’t want to see this country collapse into utter chaos and despair. What are the chances that Michelle Obama will come out of her expensive and luxurious retirement to try to take up the banner for the Democrats in 2024? She has certainly sparked a lot of speculation, and a lot of dread, among Republicans. And the Republicans are right to dread her. The kind of Chardonnay – swilling, overly-credentialed, and under-educated, sexually unsatisfied suburban wine women who adore Michelle Obama are going to be a key demographic in 2024, and Michelle owns them lock, stock, and Häagen-Dazs.

This conversation comes up a lot. I don’t worry about it because I truly believe that the Obamas don’t want to have much to do with politics anymore. They want to be showbiz celebrities. The presidency was merely a steppingstone to a Netflix development deal for them. Sure, they’ll show up to complain about Trump and help a Democrat candidate out now and then, but they’d rather be getting their butts kissed at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Whatever ends up happening, this should end up being one hot mess of a presidential race on both sides of the aisle. A different kind of hot mess than what we saw in 2020. I’d say it can’t be any worse, but we know that’s not true.

