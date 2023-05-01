Columns
Premium

[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Making Corporate Woke Backlash Work for 2024

By Stephen Kruiser 1:16 AM on May 01, 2023
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Making Corporate Woke Backlash Work for 2024

While pondering the recent travails of Bud Light and Disney for their poorly thought out woke efforts, I began to think about what an opportunity there is for Republicans next year because of the backlash.

via GIPHY

The backlash will need to continue, of course, but I’ve got the feeling that some hard lessons are going to be coming for more corporations. I’ll be honest, I’m spit balling here, but that often works for me. Corporate wokeism irritates more than just those of us who hang around over here on the far-right side of things, and those people might just be ripe for the electoral picking.

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media. 

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice