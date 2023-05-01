[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing'—Making Corporate Woke Backlash Work for 2024

While pondering the recent travails of Bud Light and Disney for their poorly thought out woke efforts, I began to think about what an opportunity there is for Republicans next year because of the backlash.

via GIPHY

The backlash will need to continue, of course, but I’ve got the feeling that some hard lessons are going to be coming for more corporations. I’ll be honest, I’m spit balling here, but that often works for me. Corporate wokeism irritates more than just those of us who hang around over here on the far-right side of things, and those people might just be ripe for the electoral picking.