Tinfoil Haturday: How RFK Jr. Could Save the Republic and Avenge His Father and Uncle

Have you heard Robert Kennedy, Jr. speak? This cat is on a mission. He takes no prisoners. He talks about “the system” as though it killed his dad and uncle.

RFK Jr. announced he is running for president. As of April 19, 2023, he had snagged 14% of Biden’s voters just by declaring his candidacy. Then he began to talk. Now, ten days later, RealClearPolitics currently has RFK Jr. at 20%. Not too shabby.

FACT-O-RAMA! The name “Kennedy” is still considered to be American royalty by people 55 years and older, and those people tend to vote.

RFK Jr. is saying a lot of things I wish more Republicans would say. He believes that COVID-19 — and other vaccines — are garbage. Most importantly, he wants a reckoning for those who chose to decimate our nation with draconian lockdowns.

In an interview with ABC’s Linsey Davis, Kennedy accurately referred to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as “captive agencies,” and Davis gets visibly cranky when Kennedy won’t toe the COVID codswallop line.

Linsey even prods Kennedy that two of his own siblings won’t vote for him, as though that is proof his opinions are wrong. She falsely states twice that one of his siblings deemed him “dangerous,” when in fact, his sister stated that “he [RFK Jr.] has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing mistrust over the science of vaccines.” She never said that RFK Jr. himself is “dangerous.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The “science” of the COVID vaccines proves they just don’t work. They will not keep you from catching or transmitting COVID. They will not keep you alive if you catch COVID.

Kennedy goes back at Davis and beats her point for point. You can watch him verbally clown-slap Davis, and then watch her lick the boot of COVID tyranny and decry everything Kennedy said below:

NEW – ABC News Censors Robert F. Kennedy Jr During His Primetime Interview, Citing 'False Claims' About Vaccines "During our conversation Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines…We've used our editorial judgement and not included extended portions of that… pic.twitter.com/6cxCZV8QBk — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 28, 2023

Why was Davis so hostile to American royalty? Because he poses a threat to Biden’s re-election dream.

Let’s be adults and understand that RFK isn’t likely to run on the Democrat ticket. The DNC has ways of making that impossible; just ask Bernie Sanders.

Clear and present danger

What if Kennedy’s goal isn’t to win the Democratic nomination? What if he just wants to take down the system that killed his dad and uncle and looks to enslave the rest of us?

Ron Paul recently claimed what many of us have long believed: that JFK was killed by the CIA. Others believe the CIA killed RFK Sr. as well. If I were RFK Jr., I’d be testy too.

FACT-O-RAMA! JFK fired Allen Dulles from his role as leader of the CIA. After becoming president, LBJ dutifully hired Dulles to the Warren Commission, which investigated the JFK assassination. See how that works?

Before we go any further, let’s take a quick look at the JFK assassination.

Hey, hey, KDJ, who do you think killed JFK?

This is just my opinion, but here are my thoughts:

JFK was planning to dismantle the CIA and pull out of Vietnam, which would likely make the CIA and military-industrial complex very cranky.

JFK was going to bounce LBJ off the presidential ticket in the 1964 election. The two hated each other.

LBJ was facing a lot of trouble in what was called the Bobby Baker scandal. If JFK booted LBJ from the ticket — and the investigation into the scandal went south for LBJ — his career was over. He had everything to lose if JFK lived and everything to gain if he died.

Someone in Dallas, where LBJ held considerable power as he was a former Texas senator, decided to re-direct the JFK motorcade past the Texas Book Depository, where former Marine sharpshooter and known communist Lee Harvey Oswald (LHO) worked. The change of plans would deliver JFK to LHO on a platter.

LBJ became president. He left the CIA alone and escalated the war in Vietnam, pleasing the CIA and the military-industrial complex. Thus, he was allowed to keep the back portion of his head.

Back to Robert Kennedy, Jr. If Kennedy runs third party, he will steal a bumper crop of votes from Joe Biden, which will send the old bolshie into the tarpits where he belongs. The GOP candidate — likely Trump — will win the White House. And Trump, like Kennedy, has a bone to pick with “the system.”

In the most glorious example of political karma, RFK swings victory to Trump, who goes all scorched earth and tears down the CIA, FBI, and DOJ. The commies are sent packing — for now, they’ll always come back — but for the next few years, we will our lives freely.

I floated this idea on “Five O’Clock Somewhere” on Friday. As my good friend Stephen Kruiser added, this idea becomes even more delicious if Trump appoints Kennedy to lead the CIA and give it the enema it needs.

Ron Paul said a coup was started on Nov. 22, 1963, when JFK was assassinated. Maybe JFK’s nephew, RFK Jr., can help turn the tables on the system that killed both his uncle and his dad and provide the biggest election upset since his grandfather stole an election for his Uncle John in 1960.