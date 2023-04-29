Do the Ministry Leaders at Your Church Cavort Onstage With Drag Queens?

These days, we can’t escape drag queens. They’re everywhere, and our leftist cultural betters are trying to give us more of it. I can’t help but wonder how long it’ll be before our culture is all drag all the time.

Christians ought to expect their church leaders to not dip their toes into the drag madness — progressive Christians notwithstanding, of course. But it has come to light that a 17-year staff member at one of metro Atlanta’s largest multisite churches recently cavorted with drag queens at a club and has a long history of bragging about her LGBT “allyship” and her friendships with drag queens.

LeAnn Legans, who has spent over a decade and a half on staff at Buckhead Church, a satellite campus of Andy Stanley’s North Point Church, appeared onstage at a drag show at a gay bar appropriately named The Heretic Atlanta. And that’s not all. Legans passed out dollar bills with one of her drag queen friends and even gladly received a lap dance.

Protestia explains Legans’ staff credentials: “Operating out of Buckhead Church, one of North Point’s satellite locations, she’s been the Singles Gathering Leader since 2006 and the Grouplink Assimilator & Connector for North Point Ministries since 2007. The church also employs her as the Director of Operations for Canopy, a singles ministry where unmarried adults mingle while volunteering with the city and local nonprofits. She has also worked extensively in the church’s Guest Services.”

Here are some clips from the show. Warning: this is lewd, disgusting stuff — probably NSFW and definitely NSFK. Legans appears at around 0:54 and again at 1:45 if you want to skip the other stuff and just see her in, ummm, action.

Some have questioned how bad REALLY was this drag show attended by North Point church leader LeAnn Legans, questioning our characterization of its depravity. Here's more of it, with several minutes of new content of Legans starting at the 1:45 minute mark. Warning: this… pic.twitter.com/tGHTQbbo7L — Protestia (@Protestia) April 29, 2023

Legans maintains a close working relationship with Stanley, presenting him at one event with a photo of the two of them. She has also baptized congregants on multiple occasions.

Flashback: Methodist Pastor Let Go After Appearing on HBO in Drag

I spent 13 years on staff at the church where I’m still a member and serve nearly every week, and the church leadership expected us staff members to uphold the highest moral standards. If any of our staff had attended a drag show, much less appeared on stage with drag queens performing lewd acts, it would have led to a heart-to-heart with a pastor or maybe even one of the elders.

So it’s easy to think that something like this would lead to Legans’ dismissal or at least a suspension, right? And it still might, but Protestia reports that she has demonstrated her LGBTQ bona fides on several occasions.

In June 2021, Legans posted a selfie on Instagram wearing a shirt with a pride-rainbow pennant and the word “Ally” on it. The caption read, “June is Gay Pride Month, and some of the best people I have ever known just also happen to be LGBTQ+. It doesn’t define them, but just like all the things that make you and me unique, it’s part of their stories. If you don’t think you know anyone that’s LGBTQ+, I would like to encourage you to not only open up your circle of friends this month and find some people that are different than you but open up your hearts and your minds. Ask about them and ask their stories. Be an ally. Be the change. #GayPride #LoveOneAnother #GayAllys #JesusCallsUsToLove #BeTheChange #PrideMonth #LoveWins #LGBTQ”

Now, it’s one thing to accept LGBT people and love them as friends or family — that’s what decent people from all walks of life, including Christians, do. And a church worth its salt would never turn an LGBT person away; the hope, of course, would be for that person to come to repentance and faith in Jesus. It’s a whole different matter altogether to embrace “Gay Pride” and sport the rainbow as a symbol of anything other than God’s promise not to destroy the earth with a flood again, as He did in Genesis 9.

More recently, Legans posted another selfie on Instagram, this one with the drag queen who performed a lap dance on her in March. The drag queen, Cody Bradley, performs under the name “Alabama TP.” The caption on the photo read, “Life is never dull when one of your besties is a drag queen. I love you @alabamatp/ @codybradley And I always will.”

In both cases, as well as in others when she posted LGBT propaganda, several current and former North Point staff members liked and/or commented on the posts. Curiously enough, Legans has locked her Instagram account down and made it “private.” Gee, anybody want to guess why?

Related: Is ‘Pride’ the Woke World Version of ‘the Mark of the Beast’?



This isn’t the first instance of North Point staff members and volunteers playing with the LGBT crowd, and Protestia lists several examples in the articles I’ve linked above. As of this writing, I haven’t been able to find any statement from Buckhead Church or North Point Community Church about the matter.

Stanley, who just buried his father, the legendary Dr. Charles Stanley, has replied to a handful of statements on Twitter.

You are correct. Definitely not church. — Andy Stanley (@AndyStanley) April 28, 2023

As both a former church staff member and someone who currently volunteers in public-facing ministry roles, I can’t help but think that Stanley, his leadership, or the church as a whole needs to address this situation.

“North Point Community Church is broken, and it’s only a matter of time before it becomes widespread and well known,” reports Protestia. It’s true, and it’s sad, but the leadership of North Point is accountable to God for keeping Legans on staff. And Legans is accountable to Him for her actions, as we all are.

Pray for Legans. Pray for North Point. And pray that all churches will stand for truth against a culture that refuses to believe the truth.