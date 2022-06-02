Pride Is Still a Sin and the Rainbow Is Still a Symbol of God's Promise, No Matter What the Debauched Culture Tells You

We’re now two days into “Pride Month” and everywhere we look we’re assaulted by rainbows and declarations of pride in homosexuality and various and sundry perversions. My inbox is full of press releases from woke companies and organizations signaling their virtue for the month of June and my Facebook feed is full of them as well. (In one sense it’s a good thing because now I know which companies do not support values that encourage human flourishing.)

The worst I’ve announcements I’ve seen come courtesy of the Marine Corps and the State Department:

Does the Marine Corps stop every year to celebrate the contributions of Christians or Jews? How about homeschoolers? Or individuals on the autism spectrum? Why is homosexuality alone singled out by the most vaunted branch of the U.S. military? And why are they focused on woke left-wing virtue-signaling when they should be spending all their time figuring out how to defeat our enemies?

And check this out from the U.S. State Department, which desecrated its embassy to the Holy See with a flag celebrating something that the Roman Catholic Church considers “intrinsically disordered”?

PJM’s Athena Thorne opined last month:

As for adults, except for a tiny percentage that may actually enjoy “Pride Month” (although I’ve never met any adult who does), the rest of us are not amused. When an organization celebrates LGBTQ “pride,” it simultaneously alienates religious, conservative, and traditionalist patrons. When management brings “inclusion” in-house, it creates a hostile work environment for many of its employees, all of whom are too intimidated to speak up. How is any of this a smart business practice? Like many people, I think of “Pride Month” as “inbox-decluttering month” — every time I receive an unsolicited, obnoxious LGBTQ missive, I hit “unsubscribe.” I have cut up charge cards and even quit lucrative jobs when companies alienated me by rubbing my face in their left-wing politics. Life is too short to spend every day feigning allegiance to something one has little or no interest in.

Both pride and homosexuality are condemned by God as sins in the Bible. I know it’s not popular to say that these days, even in some conservative circles, but I’m not at liberty to disagree with God on what he calls sin. Supporting and celebrating sin isn’t loving—it’s actually cruel to tell people that they’re perfect the way they are when God says that “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick.”

Let’s begin in the Old Testament with God’s view of pride:

Isaiah 2:12: For the Lord of hosts has a day against all that is proud and lofty, against all that is lifted up—and it shall be brought low;

Proverbs 8:13: The fear of the LORD is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate.

Proverbs 11:2: When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with the humble is wisdom.

Proverbs 16:5: Everyone who is arrogant in heart is an abomination to the LORD; be assured, he will not go unpunished.

Proverbs 16:18: Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.

The New Testament is also clear about the sin of pride:

James 4:6: But he gives more grace. Therefore it says, “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

Romans 12:16: Live in harmony with one another. Do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly. Never be wise in your own sight.

1 Corinthians 13:4: Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude.

For verses condemning homosexuality, see here.

Our personal feelings and desire to get along with the culture are of no consequence. If our view of sin disagrees with what God has proclaimed in the Bible, we’re in the wrong, not God. It’s pure hubris, not to mention idolatrous, to believe we know better than the God who created us.

So how about all those rainbow flags and logos?

In Genesis 6 we learn that the earth had become so evil that God vowed to destroy what he had so lovingly created only a few generations before—in other words, he was judging sin:

The LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. And the LORD regretted that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him to his heart. So the LORD said, “I will blot out man whom I have created from the face of the land, man and animals and creeping things and birds of the heavens, for I am sorry that I have made them.”

Most readers know what happened next. God commanded Noah to build an ark and to load it with his family and two of every kind of animal, then sent 40 days of rain, destroying all “man and animals and creeping things and birds of the heavens” that were not on the ark. After the water receded, God made a covenant with Noah, vowing to never again destroy the whole earth with a flood and sending a rainbow as a sign of his promise:

I establish my covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.” And God said, “This is the sign of the covenant that I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for all future generations: I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. When I bring clouds over the earth and the bow is seen in the clouds, I will remember my covenant that is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh. And the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. When the bow is in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.” God said to Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant that I have established between me and all flesh that is on the earth.”

The LGBTQ movement has hijacked a symbol of God’s promise, which, if it’s not blasphemy, comes very close to it.

Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham wrote in a blog post a few years back that his organization would be “taking back the rainbow”:

But the rainbow itself wasn’t designed to be a symbol of freedom, love, pride, or the LGBTQ movement. God created this beautiful, colorful phenomenon and designated it as a sign of His covenant with Noah and his descendants forever. Sadly, people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God’s command and design for marriage. Because of this, many Christians shy away from using the rainbow colors. But the rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ movement—and will continue to be after that movement has ended. As Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning.

My five-year-old granddaughter loves rainbows and, rather than banning clothing and toys with rainbows to avoid the appearance of supporting the LGBTQ movement, her parents have taught her its true meaning and assured her of the hope found in God’s promise. As such, she happily wears rainbows, celebrating that promise rather than virtue-signaling her acquiescence to the debauchery of the culture around her. Christians need not avoid or be ashamed of the rainbow. It belongs to the God of creation, not those who pervert its meaning and brag about their sin.

So when you see rainbows everywhere you look this month, remember that God will not be mocked, and “on the day of judgment people will give account for every careless word they speak.” The only hope for any of us is to trust God’s promise that the death of his son is sufficient to atone for our sins. None of us are worthy of His love, but he gives it freely to all who repent of their sins and trust the blood of Christ for salvation.

