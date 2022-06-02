The Morning Briefing: Pride Month Pandering Is Beyond Wearisome

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Toby insists that only poor marketing was to blame for the failure of his piranha petting zoo.

I would like to begin by making it clear that this isn’t really about the LGBTQRSTUV++++ crowd. The lefties will still call me a whateverphobe but that’s unavoidable.

We’re only two days into Pride Month 2022 and I’m already over the rainbow assault. The whole concept of dedicating a month to a cause is ridiculous to me. I could do without everything in the NFL turning pink every October for Breast Cancer Awareness month. We’re all aware of breast cancer and we know it’s horrible. Pink football cleats aren’t saving lives.

That’s at least a worthy cause. Pride Month still exists only to perpetuate the myth that gay and trans people are marginalized.

Do leftists not have the internet?

It’s also an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and corporations to engage in some insipid virtue-signaling. Our sister site Twitchy has a story about the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets wandering into the pride flag redesign game. Caution, this may make your retinas bleed:

This is a team that plays for an organization that carries water for the Chinese Communist Party and turns a blind eye to genocide but they want you to know that they’re totally down with the gay/trans struggle, whatever that may be.

Make sure you check out the responses to this. Some of them are priceless.

Matt had a story yesterday about one of the weirdest — and most disturbing — pride bandwagon additions:

The U.S. Marine Corps unabashedly showed its woke colors for LGBT Pride Month. In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marines’ official Twitter account posted an image of rainbow-painted bullets in the strap of a combat helmet with “proud to serve” inscribed on it. “Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the tweet began. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect. #PrideMonth #USMC” The tweet included an LGBT emoji because that’s what our military does now, apparently.

We should all probably start learning Mandarin now because this woke military isn’t going to be able to stop China when it makes its move. They’ll probably come in through Canada, which will have disarmed its citizens by then.

For the next four weeks, shallow people everywhere will be slapping rainbow flags all over their social media accounts and believing that they are good people for having done so. Rainbowing up the place is easier than actually being a good person, after all. The people who still think that masks are the path to secular sainthood will probably be wearing rainbow face coverings to earn double woke points.

Of course, anyone who points out the shallowness of it all will, of course, be called a bigot.

Personally, I’m declaring that June is Eat More Tacos month.

We’re still working on the flag for that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Scientists in Switzerland have created a machine that allows organs to be transplanted after being stored for more than three days. It mimics the human body, and allows the organ to stay healthy. The first transplant using this machine was successfully performed this week. pic.twitter.com/yPXIhgMsdK — Goodable (@Goodable) June 1, 2022

