Biden Overrules Biden, Escalates Ukraine-Russia Tensions With Decision to Send Longer-Range Rockets

In an overnight flip-flop, “President” Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will provide longer-range missile systems to Ukraine to aid the nation in its quest to repel the Russian invasion. As expected, the Kremlin has decried the policy change as an escalation.

The announcement comes as an abrupt reversal of Biden’s adamant, long-held position that the United States would not send Ukraine any rockets that could potentially be used to strike targets within Russia. Just on Monday, upon his return to the White House from a weekend at his waterfront mansion in Delaware, Biden told reporters, “We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia.”

Biden then apparently went inside the White House and immediately penned an op-ed — which was published in The New York Times the very next day! — in which he announced the United States actually would send Ukraine missiles that are capable of striking into Russia. But then, anyone who has seen Biden’s white-hot intellect on display since he took office can’t be surprised at the man’s brilliance and acuity in not only pivoting from one policy to another on a dime, but in getting a policy position paper into print in less than 24 hours.

…Yeah, right. I wonder if the Collective even bothered to give the old man a heads-up that the op-ed was going to press, or if he learned about it on the news like everyone else.

“As President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has said, ultimately this war ‘will only definitively end through diplomacy,'” wrote Biden, or someone. “Every negotiation reflects the facts on the ground. We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table.”

The author continued, “That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine.”

Fox News reports:

The Biden administration is expected this week to approve sending shorter-range rocket missiles to Ukraine as part of the $40 billion aid package for the besieged country. The Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), known as HIMARS (High Mobility Rockets System), have a range of 83 to 185 miles based on the kind of artillery rockets and mobile platform being used. There are also wheeled versions of the MLRS that fire 6 missiles and there are tracked vehicles that fire 12 missiles.

Fox claims Biden was referring to a different, even longer-range missile when he made his remarks on Monday. Or perhaps the President was just misspeaking…again. But that didn’t stop Russia from condemning Tuesday’s announcement. “We believe that the United States is purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire,” remarked Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

When Peskov was asked how Russia would respond if Ukraine fired U.S.-provided missiles into its interior, he replied, “Let’s not talk about worst-case scenarios.”

The Biden Collective and its globalist buddies aren’t looking to end the conflict and work for a peaceful solution; they are looking to beat Russia, using Ukrainians as a proxy army. It is now crystal clear that Biden isn’t interested in helping Russia find an acceptable exit. If Big Tech and the mainstream media hadn’t colluded to suppress news of Hunter Biden’s extraordinarily incriminating laptop before the election, we wouldn’t now be wondering if Biden’s provocative new weapons shipment is repayment for a debt owed to Ukraine’s corrupt leadership.