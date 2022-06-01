Marine Corps Disgraces Itself With Pride Month Pandering

The U.S. Marine Corps unabashedly showed its woke colors for LGBT Pride Month.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the U.S. Marines’ official Twitter account posted an image of rainbow-painted bullets in the strap of a combat helmet with “proud to serve” inscribed on it.

“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the tweet began. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect. #PrideMonth #USMC”

The tweet included an LGBT emoji because that’s what our military does now, apparently.

Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Related: The Anarchic Philosophy Behind ‘LGBTQI+ Pride Month’

It’s bad enough when woke corporations use the month of June to virtue signal and pander to the LGBT cult, but there’s something particularly awful about seeing our military do it. No one wants our military wasting energy, time, money, and resources toward social justice. We want them to protect our nation. Plain and simple. The Marine Corps needs to ditch the rainbow for the red, white, and blue, because our enemies are laughing at us.