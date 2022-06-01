Hunter Biden Allegedly Has a Creepy Obsession with 'Lonely Widow Porn.' And That's Just the Beginning.

Say what you like about Donald Trump Jr., but I’ve never seen his penis. Not even once. I can’t say the same about Hunter Biden’s “business.” It’s all over the internet.

Hunter Biden tells prostitute about another laptop he lost with potential blackmail material on it. pic.twitter.com/QBQHTTaFOY — Lee Addison (@leeaddison4367) April 26, 2022

The Daily Mail is reporting on a trove of web and pornography searches allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, including screenshots of the searches, as well pics of supposed prostitutes. They do not say how they came into possession of the material.

One of the creepier aspects of Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell” is his alleged library of personal, homemade drug porn.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Amateur” or “homemeade” porn” is made by people too “unappealing” to make real pornography and too narcissistic and/or damaged to quit trying.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the laptop contains some Google search history and shows Hunter liked to “ego surf” and search for his name. But that’s just the beginning.

When it comes to pornography, it appears Hunter prefers “homemade” videos by women in their 40s, judging by the numerous “MILF” searches found on his computer. He also searched for porn made by people in Washington, D.C., and the nearby Annapolis region.

FAST FACTS:

Hunter had a premium, paid account on pornhub.com under the name RHEAST and downloaded videos of himself having sex with hookers, but was supposedly careful to not show his face.

His profile states he watched 528 videos and had over 1,900 “subscribers” to his account.

He videotaped nude women on “chat” sites.

He repeatedly searched for “homemade lonely widow” porn, which is even creepier considering he had a romantic relationship with his dead brother’s wife, Hallie.

Hunter also searched for ways to hack a lover’s phone.

PORN-O-RAMA! Of the 281 websites Hunter visited in a six-day period, 98 were pornographic. That’s just over 34%.

I don’t care. Posting them all. #HunterBiden parties with a Russian Prostitute in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/QrGAGdRtCg — HIGHSTRUNG (@jayroll43256805) March 23, 2022

The laptop also has a spreadsheet of text messages allegedly from the phone of Hallie, Hunter’s former sister-in-law and girlfriend at the time. He accuses her of seeing another man when Hunter was in rehab and sends several text messages to both of them, accusing them of having a romantic relationship.

You can see 34 photos from Hunter’s laptop here. GRAPHIC WARNING

Bolshie news outlets and 51 “intel specialists,” including the CNN lickspittle James Clapper, declared the laptop full of homemade porn was likely “Russian disinformation” and “has the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” though they never said how the Russians could possibly have shot hours of drug porn with a guy who looks EXACTLY like Hunter Biden. Not to mention hundreds of emails detailing his “business” interests, including “10% to the big guy.”

Twitter went so far as to lock the New York Post’s account for breaking the original “laptop from hell” story. If there has ever been an example of commie media bias, this is it. What more proof do you need that the libs are pushing a commie agenda? I happen to know the left is actively trying to shut down PJ Media. We are taking flak, which means we are over the target.

