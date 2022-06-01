Herschel Walker Is Mad at Trump for Taking Credit for His Senate Run in Georgia

Herschel Walker, who just won the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, says he’s mad at Donald Trump for seemingly taking credit for his decision to run.

“One thing that people don’t know is President Trump never asked me. I need to tell him that he never asked. I heard it all on television that he’s going to ask Herschel, saying Hershel is going to run. President Trump never came out and said, ‘Herschel, will you run for that Senate seat?’” Walker told rapper Killer Mike in an interview on Revolt TV. “So, I’m mad at him, because he never asked, but he’s taking credit that he asked.”

Last year, Trump revealed on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show that Walker would run for the U.S. Senate. “He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said. At the time, Walker had not yet publicly committed to running.

“I have really been humbled by the encouragement from people all around Georgia and across the country who want me to run for US Senate – people are calling nonstop. I’m honored to have President Donald J. Trump’s encouragement, too,” Walker said in a statement at the time. “We are looking at the race closely and we will make a final decision sometime soon. I’m not a politician – I’m working on my timetable, not anyone else’s. Georgia is my home – I love Georgia, and I love this country. And I believe we need fighters to step forward and help save both. Know this much: If I run, I’ll be all-in, and we will do whatever it takes to win for Georgia.”

It’s not clear why Walker is expressing this about Trump now. By his own account, Trump encouraged him to run when he had yet to decide on the matter. Trump may legitimately believe that his encouragement helped Walker make his decision. The only possible explanation is that Walker feels that he needs to put some distance between himself and Trump to potentially appeal to disenchanted voters of radical leftist incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, whom Walker hopes to unseat in November.

Trump has not yet responded to Herschel Walker’s statement.