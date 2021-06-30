News & Politics

Trump Says Herschel Walker Plans to Run for U.S. Senate in Georgia

By Matt Margolis Jun 30, 2021 9:53 AM ET
(AP Photo/Northwest Florida Daily News, Mark Kulaw, File)

Herschel Walker, the former football star, will run for U.S. Senate next year, says Donald Trump.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said on Tuesday during an interview on the “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

“I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy,” Trump added. “He’s a patriot, and he’s a very loyal person. He’s a very strong person. They love him in Georgia … He is a fantastic guy, and they love him.”

The 59-year-old Walker, if he does run, would challenge radical leftist Sen. Raphael Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in the Georgia runoff elections earlier this year. He has not made a decision yet but said in a statement Tuesday that he’s “looking at the race closely” and will make a decision soon.

“Georgia is my home — I love Georgia, and I love this country,” Walker continued. “And I believe we need fighters to step forward and help save both. Know this much: If I run, I’ll be all-in, and we will do whatever it takes to win for Georgia.”

Trump is confident that Walker can win over the voters in Georgia.

Related: Vernon Jones: ‘Antifa Are Burning Black Businesses… and Nobody Holds Joe Biden Accountable’

“So I think he’d win,” Trump said. “I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. I mean, they have the ballads. They made ballads to Herschel. They sing them all the time. They still sing them. So I think beating him would be very tough, and I think he’s going to run.”

“With me running for Governor and [Herschel Walker] running for Senate, I look forward to the Left trying to calling [sic] us RACISTS,” said Vernon Jones on Twitter. “Without the race card, what do they have?”

You can listen to the interview here:

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

You can follow Matt on TwitterGabFacebookMeWeHeroesRumble, and CloutHub.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

Tags: DONALD TRUMP SENATE GEORGIA
TRENDING
Editor's Choice