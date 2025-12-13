Famous Prostitute Deported and Banned from a Place She Should Have Known Not to Go

Tia Billinger, a British woman who has, under the name of Bonnie Blue, become an internationally famous prostitute and star of pornographic videos, has gotten off easy. She made her way to Bali, intending to engage there in a variety of sexual escapades for the cameras, but her whole Indonesian adventure took a far more strait-laced turn than she intended.

It turns out that Balinese authorities don’t take kindly to Bonnie Blue’s sort of exhibition, and she was looking at fifteen years in prison and a fine of over $350,000. Instead, she got a token fine and a deportation order, plus a ten-year ban from the country. All of this could have been avoided, however, if Bonnie Blue had known the first thing about the country to which she was venturing.

The New York Post reported Friday that Billinger “has been slapped with a $13 fine for flouting Bali’s road rules – and will now be deported from Indonesia after being banned from returning for at least a decade.” On that day, she appeared in Denpasar District Court “accused of a string of road violations in relation to her ‘Bangbus,’ a blue pick-up truck she reportedly purchased for about $1200.”

Convicting Bonnie Blue of road violations is akin to convicting Alger Hiss of perjury because the statute of limitations on treason had run out. Road violations were not at all the kind of violations she had in mind, but the judge duly admonished her to “not to violate Bali’s traffic laws again.” She replied gravely, “I understand.”

That was that. “Blue and one of her British crew were each ordered to pay a $13 fine or spend a month in jail. It is understood she will pay the fine before departing Bali Saturday.” Outside, she showed that she was unrepentant, making a “series of crude remarks to reporters.”

It’s all a big joke to her, but Badung Police Chief, Arif Batubara, took it all more seriously, explaining: “While in Bali, BB (Bonnie Blue) should have been travelling, but instead she was creating content.” Bottom of FormImmigration chief Heru Winarko added: “They have misused the visa they have to make content in Bali. They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years (that) could be extended.”

She isn’t being deported and banned from Indonesia for traffic violations. It seems that Bonnie Blue “was arrested alongside a group of 17 male tourists last week following a raid of a studio in Badung.” However, “after two days of interviews, Badung Police issued a statement Wednesday, declaring they ‘had not found any pornographic elements’ during the dramatic raid.”

However, everyone knew that making pornographic videos was why this woman was in Bali. Badung Police claimed, likely with very good reason, that “the group were playing a sex game where the ‘winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue’ at the time of the raid.” The Balinese news outlet Kumparan News likewise stated that “when they were raided, they were making collab content about a game, where the winner would sleep with Bonnie Blue.”

This was unacceptable to Balinese authorities because Bali is part of Indonesia, the largest Muslim country in the world. While it is not a Sharia state, blithely violating Islamic laws and mores is not regarded kindly. Bonnie Blue should be grateful that she escaped more draconian penalties. One of the people who reported her to Balinese authorities explained: “Pornography is illegal here, producing pornography is illegal here, working without a proper permit is illegal here, and we don’t want Bonnie Blue’s Gang Bang from Bali being posted and shared around the world. Bali doesn’t need that kind of publicity.”

Why on earth did Bonnie Blue think that she could do this sort of thing in Indonesia? It’s likely because she had no idea whatsoever that cultures are different, and that Islamic culture regard this kind of display as something that must be tolerated.

I doubt Bonnie Blue has ever learned much of anything, but she has grown up in an environment where the idea was in the air that Islam was peaceful and tolerant, and that anyone who didn’t think so was awful and bigoted and racist. It would have been virtually impossible for her not to breathe in that idea. And so she made her way to Bali, assuming that it would be just like the West. After all, that’s what everyone in the West says, except for those horrid “Islamophobes.” And now, hang it all, the “Islamophobes” turn out to be right again.