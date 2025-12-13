Why Mamdani's Term as NYC Mayor Is CERTAIN to Be a Catastrophe

A man who adheres to not one, but two radically destructive anti-American ideologies, Twelver Shi’ism and Marxism, will become mayor of New York in less than three weeks now, and New Yorkers are started to realize the enormity of the tremendous mistake they have made. There is no way out now but through, however, and it looks as if residents of the Big Apple are going to be going through quite a lot that they hadn’t bargained for when they pulled the lever for the charming socialist Zohran Mamdani.

The New York Post reported Saturday that the quality of life is steadily deteriorating in the once-great city, “and it will likely rot further under cop-hating, laissez-faire NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.” Laissez-faire is not a term that should leap to mind when it comes to Mamdani, who in his victory speech unapologetically articulated a frankly totalitarian credo: “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.”

Mamdani’s idea of what the meaning of the word “solve” is, however, is likely to turn out to be sharply different from that of the average American, or even the average New York City resident. The Post noted that “while the NYPD had trumpeted an historic drop in major crimes, millions of calls into the city’s 311 and 911 systems this year show across-the-board surges in quality-of-life complaints.” These include complaints about “public urination, public drug use, noise, double parking, disorderly conduct and other issues that make New Yorkers miserable,” which have “skyrocketed by double digits.” And now it’s going to get even worse.

That is because “while outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD captain, launched special quality-of-life teams earlier this year to handle such neighborhood nuisances, the socialist mayor-elect plans to have cops refocus their efforts.” Instead of trying to improve the quality of life of New Yorkers, Mamdani plans to have the city stop keeping the homeless from setting up tent cities on city streets. He also intends to create a “$1.1 billion Department of Community Safety where civilians handle mental health calls instead of cops,” and institute “free citywide bus service in the hopes it’ll keep cars off the road and decrease noise complaints.”

Even Democrats are feeling uneasy. City Councilman Robert Holden (D-Queens) stated: “Quality of life in this city is in free fall and the numbers prove it. With Mamdani coming in after cheering on tent cities and pushing the same radical ideas that helped create this mess, things are not going to improve, and the city is going to keep burning.”

Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, added that it was “even more troubling that the numbers are going up in an environment in which people have been actively discouraged from making complaints.” He observed that “it doesn’t take being a rocket scientist to realize the city’s overall quality of life will deteriorate further with Mamdani running the city.” That is true in part because the mayor-elect “has no faith in the police; he’s made that clear. Is he going to encourage New Yorkers to report quality-of-life violations?... I haven’t seen any evidence he believes these are actually problems.”

Indeed. In fact, Mamdani’s socialist soak-the-rich platform only ensures that the quality of life in New York City will deteriorate. As Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani details, Mamdani’s politics are the politics of vengeance. He wants to make the productive suffer, confiscating their wealth and bestowing it upon the unproductive, as he made clear last July when he said: “I don’t think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality, and ultimately, what we need more of is equality across our city and across our state and across our country.”

How does a society reach the blissful state of not having billionaires? It seizes so much money from those who have worked hard and provided jobs for others that they no longer have the means to do so. Then the quality of life suffers indeed, as there is no one left to pay the exorbitant taxes that are necessary to fund Mamdani’s socialist schemes. And if those billionaires, and lesser wealthy plutocrats, suffer from rising crime and a more hostile environment in the city, it’s simply the administration of street justice, and they deserve whatever they get.

The man will be mayor soon. If you live in New York City and can get out, now is the time.

