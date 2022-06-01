BREAKING: Johnny Depp Wins $15 Million in Defamation Case Against Amber Heard in Split Decision

In a hell of a twist at 3 p.m. on Wednesday a jury in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case teased the public with a verdict that wasn’t filled out properly. Judge Penney Azcarate sent them back to add damages to their verdict sheet, to the groans of spectators everywhere. But they were only gone for a few minutes and returned with a verdict in favor of Depp on all counts. The jury awarded Depp a total of $15 million. Heard was found to have made defamatory statements in the Washington Post on all three counts alleged. The jury also found one statement in Heard’s counterclaim defamatory against Heard and awarded her $2 million. This is not a win for Heard. The jury did not believe any of her claims of abuse. On the single count where they sided with Heard, it appears that the jury did not believe that Heard conspired with friends to create a disturbance on the night police were called to a domestic dispute at her penthouse. The six-week-long trial that captured the nation is finally over. Johnny Depp sued Heard for $50 million after claiming that she lied about him for six years and used her fake story of violence and has been vindicated.

After Amber Heard publicly accused Depp of spousal abuse, her career and opportunities skyrocketed. She became the face of L’Oreal, a highly visible spokesperson for the #MeToo movement, and an ambassador for the ACLU. According to the Washington Post, Heard “became an ACLU ambassador, a title she still holds.” During the trial, ACLU CEO Terence Dougherty pointed out the page on the ACLU’s website that lists Heard as an ambassador “for women’s rights, with a focus on gender-based violence.” But the only legitimate evidence submitted in this case showed that Heard was the abuser and Depp was her victim.

When Depp sued The Sun in the UK for defamation, the proceeding was closed to the public and the only news of it came through the same newspapers that were complicit in spreading her tales. If this trial had not been televised, the same thing would have happened here, and, unbelievably, our press continues to try to carry water for Heard even when everyone is laughing at them for trying to make her a sympathetic character.

We see you CORPORATE PRESS. This is outrageous. These are the stories they got out of today's total annihilation of #AmberHeard's lies. Holy crapola. pic.twitter.com/h8alNpFKLH — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) May 26, 2022

The public favored Depp from the beginning of the trial but the support grew to astronomical numbers as the trial went on and evidence was presented that showed the opposite of Heard’s abuse claims and showed her to be an unrepentant brazen liar. Heard famously said she donated all $7 million of her divorce settlement to charity and the ACLU. Then both the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles revealed she had only given a paltry sum to both that came nowhere near to the $3.5 million that was promised to each. Yet Heard made the rounds in the press claiming she had donated every penny in order to make herself appear that she “wanted nothing” from Depp.

The jury realized, like the rest of us, that someone who will lie about giving money to sick and dying children will lie about anything, and they delivered justice in the form of a unanimous guilty verdict. Amber Heard’s legacy will always be one of deceit, perjury, defamation, and violence.