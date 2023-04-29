Climate Scam: Trump Warns EV Push Only Helps China, Harms U.S.

“We’re playing right into the hands of China.” That’s how Donald Trump described leftists’ mad push for electric vehicles (EVs) during an interview with Steve Bannon.

“Everything’s the opposite of what it should be,” Trump said. “[Under Biden,] we don’t want to be energy independent. We want to spend, instead of $1.87 a gallon, we want to spend $9 a gallon. We want to go to all electric cars that go for two hours and then you get stuck in the middle of a road and there’s nobody — you might as well forget the car, how do you get it [anywhere]?”

Trump used California as an example of what an over-reliance on “green” energy and electric power can cause. “They want to go all-electric, but they have brownouts [cutbacks on electric power] because they don’t have enough electric.” Not only can you not drive your car if there isn’t enough electricity, but the powers-that-be can completely control the grid.

We saw what happened with COVID-19 shutdowns and how Big Tech companies essentially worked hand-in-glove with the federal government to censor. What could happen if the government has the power to target towns or states with electricity shutdowns? It’s at least a possibility. That’s what’s starting to happen in California.

”And don’t forget it takes energy, and it takes what we have under our feet, it takes liquid gold, to make everything so the electric [grid] can work,” Trump went on. “And we’re playing right into the hands of China because they have all of the minerals, all of the everything to make the batteries. And we have none of it, we have none of it.”

The U.S. could in fact refine rare earths if it wanted. It already does, although very little. Efforts to do so too often fail. While China doesn’t have all the rare earths the world uses (Afghanistan is rich in them, which is another reason the U.S. pullout and Taliban takeover there were so disastrous), China does control 90% or more of the world’s rare earths processing.

”It’s either in China, which they have very valuable land for that — you know, we have oil, and gas, but they have minerals that we don’t have,” Trump said. Bannon broke in to clarify Trump meant that China has “rare earths.” Trump then emphasized that the CCP is “in love with what’s happening. They can’t believe we’re stupid.”

But is it really stupidity or deliberate sabotage? Trump thinks it’s the latter. “I don’t think anybody can be that stupid. Look, Biden got millions of dollars from China. I mean, why would anybody do this? And people don’t want to have all electric. You know, right now electric cars are like 3, 4% of the market.” People should be welcome to buy electric cars, or gas-powered cars, or hybrids — but it should be their choice, Trump said. “Now, they want all electric.”

California and other states now have “brownouts” in the summers because there isn’t enough electricity to go around — and there will be less electricity the more such states switch to inefficient, toxic, unprofitable, and insufficient “green” energy. “They can’t produce enough electricity, and they never will be able to,” Trump said. “You can’t run an industrial society on this theory of net carbon zero and wind and solar,” Bannon chimed in.

That’s absolutely true. But perhaps that’s the whole point? The U.S. government works closely with the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, both of which entities advocate a “Great Reset” and a totally transformed world by 2030. Both WEF and the UN work a lot with China, too. A key part of the UN’s 2030 Agenda is supposedly “green” energy and EVs. The U.S. government is playing into China’s hands with its EV push, but is that unconscious or deliberate?