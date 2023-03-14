Comer: Bidens Were Paid 'Massive Amounts' From Chinese Company Post 2016

Follow the money trail — all the way to China. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that the Committee will finally have access to important documents from the Treasury Department showing the extent of the Biden family’s financial ties to and payouts from foreign entities.

In China, all major companies are directly answerable to and surveilled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Not only that, China practices “civil-military fusion,” where everything in the economic and tech spheres is accessible to the Chinese military. So if the Bidens were receiving money from a Chinese company, there was necessarily a connection to the Chinese government. The question remains: why were the Bidens being paid? What were the Chinese getting in return for their money?

“According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million dollar wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency,” Comer said in a March 14 press release. “Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family.” Comer explained that the Oversight Committee will “use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat.”

The University of Pennsylvania received millions in Chinese cash during the time Joe Biden was illicitly stashing classified documents at the university’s Biden Center, too.

My @GOPoversight investigation into the Biden family's influence peddling operation is heating up. We now have financial records showing Biden family members receiving money from CCP connected individuals. I will continue to follow the Biden money trail & the facts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KF1Nsnua3U — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) March 14, 2023

The Department of the Treasury is finally providing the House Oversight Committee with “in camera review of the suspicious activity reports generated by the Biden family” and the Bidens’ associates for unusual foreign transactions or “high-dollar” transactions, the Oversight Committee press release said.

Comer slammed the Treasury Department for “dragging their feet” for two months, and only now providing the Oversight Committee with “access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions.” The Treasury Department only let the committee have access under duress, according to Comer. “It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request,” Comer said. He accused the Biden administration of changing rules “out of the blue” to restrict reports that had been previously available for more than 20 years.

Comer wrote to Biden’s Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, on Jan. 11 for information about “suspicious business transactions” flagged by U.S. banks and involving the Biden family and their associates, the press release said. Comer sent a letter to the Treasury Department “outlining its lack of accommodations” on Feb. 24, but the department continued to be uncooperative. Finally, on March 7, Comer called on a Treasury official “to appear for a transcribed interview” to provide an explanation of why the department had not yet given the Oversight Committee the requested information. The interview is now postponed, as the Treasury Department is reluctantly providing the information.

“If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance,” Comer warned.