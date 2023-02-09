It's Time to Talk About How — and Why — Biden Lets the Chinese Commies Walk All Over Him

Joe Biden crawled out of Xi Jinping’s pocket this week to tell us there would be at least two more years of American communism.

The State of the Union speech would have been an excellent opportunity for Biden to pull on his big boy adult diaper and act like a leader, stand up to China, and pretend — just for a night — that he is in charge of the United States.

Biden could have flexed some muscle. He could have warned China that future spy balloons will be shot down or even considered an act of war.

But Biden proved to China — and America — that he is nothing more than useful pocket lint to his master of puppets, Xi Gepetto. He didn’t mention the balloon. He scowled when Republicans jeered him for the border that he allows to remain open and the Chinese fentanyl that Biden allows to continue to pour over it and kill almost 80,000 Americans per year.

Related: Use These Five Easy Tricks to Identify the Marxist in the Room

Now, why would Biden stand down to the Chinese? Let’s look at a few inconvenient truths about Biden’s cozy relationship with our most formidable foe, communist China.

FACT-O-RAMA! I’m about to drop some truth MOABs. I believe China owns the Biden family, but hey, draw your own conclusions.

Follow the yuan

Thanks to crackhead Hunter Biden leaving his laptop full of evidence in a Delaware PC repair shop, we know beyond a shadow of a doubt (even liberal news outlets are talking about it) that the Bidens have hoovered mad stacks from, among other nations, China. This is a not “hunch” anymore.

The Biden’s made tens of millions of dollars from China, and every deal involved people with ties to Chinese spies.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Joe Biden left classified documents unsecured in his Delaware home where Hunter Biden was living, and he could easily access them, copy them, and distribute to anyone he liked.

Say it out loud — the Biden family has scooped up millions of dollars from people with ties to Chinese spies.

But commies don’t “make it rain” without expecting something in return. What has Joe Biden done for the Chinese?

Joe Biden killed the China initiative

The China Initiative was a Trump-era mission — and very a successful one — to catch Chinese spies. Shockingly, Biden decided to end the initiative because — of all reasons — “racism.” Apparently, Chinese spies were having their feelings hurt.

Chinese fentanyl

Joe Biden has left the southern border wide open. The Chinese make billions of dollars per year on fentanyl that pours over the unguarded border. The Chinese sell it to Mexican drug gangs who then prep it and sneak it over. Roughly 80,000 Americans — many of them teens — overdose and die on this fentanyl every year. Biden could shut the border down today but chooses not to.

FACT-O-RAMA! Many of the overdose deaths are from teens who “think” they are buying a Percoset or Xanax pill but have no idea it has been laced with fentanyl. Roughly 150 Americans OD on fentanyl every day. Also, your friendly neighborhood drug dealer doesn’t want to kill off his clientele. That would be foolish. But the Chinese pay the Mexican drug gangs to lace the pills with deadly fentanyl anyway, or make fake Percosets and Xanax that are full of fentanyl. Gee, it’s almost like the Chinese want to kill 80,000 Americans per year…

Spy balloon

The Biden administration knew the commie spy balloon was over the Aleutian Islands. They had plenty of time to shoot it down over the mostly uninhabited islands but chose not to do so until the balloon had traversed the entire nation. Why?

The Puppet-in-Chief could have ventilated the balloon long before it even got to the continental U.S. He could have shot it down over much of Montana as well.

FACT-O-RAMA! Montana is the 4th largest state, with 147,040 sq. miles, and is the 8th least populated state in the U.S.

There are millions of square miles where no one is living between Montana and the Atlantic shores of South Carolina. But Biden let the balloon go until its mission was over.

What have we learned?

We’ve learned that Biden is catering to the Chinese in ways that seem awfully traitorous. In just two years of his presidency, Biden has:

Stopped chasing Chinese spies.

Allowed China to peddle billions of dollars worth of fentanyl in the U.S., which routinely kills 80,000 Americans, many of them teens.

Let a spy balloon traverse the entire country.

And now for the truly scary part, members of the federal government have bent over backward to cover for the Biden family’s snuggly — and lucrative — involvement with these aforementioned Chinese spies:

The FBI sat on Hunter’s laptop and chose not to investigate the Biden family’s ties to Chinese money and commie spies.

AOC recently referred to the Hunter laptop scandal as “half-fake.”

Fifty-one former “Intel Specialists” claimed the laptop looked like “Russian disinformation.”

The FBI should have been on Hunter like bees on a can of orange soda pop, but they — astonishingly — began to:

Spy on Rudy Giuliani.

Work with social media to suppress the story and silence those who were about to talk about it.

The apparatchiks at Twitter were happy to shut down the New York Post for breaking the story.

Is there a word for all this?

Treason trē′zən NOUN The betrayal of allegiance toward one’s own country, especially by committing hostile acts against it or aiding its enemies in committing such acts. The betrayal of someone’s trust or confidence. A betraying; treachery; breach of faith.

We know the Biden family was pimping influence to anyone who would give Hunter a check. We know that the FBI, the Pravda press, and social media tried to run cover for the Bidens. Are we hip-deep in systemic communism?

Related: An Open Letter to the WEF: Dear Klaus, You Will Not Own Me, and You Will Like It

The more important question is, what are we as a nation going to do about it?

In the event that the Global Marxists take over the nation, don’t be the parent who has to look at your children and say, “Sorry, I was too busy to send a brief email to our representative in Congress to save your future. Now eat your cricket burger and practice your Mandarin before the Ministry of State Security puts a bullet in daddy’s head.”