Use These Five Easy Tricks to Identify the Marxist in the Room

People are waking up to the Marxist onslaught facing our nation. If you still don’t see the pile of bolshie we are up against, I suggest you read this brilliant four-part series by Larry Alex Taunton on Klaus Schwab, his not-at-all secret commie plans for global power, and, more importantly, just how close he is to succeeding.

Communism comes disguised as virtue. Rarely does a despot announce, “I’m here to control every aspect of every life I chose not to murder,” though Schwab is pretty upfront about his planned fascism. Actually, Hitler was too.

Look for communism masquerading as morality in the forms of:

Black Lives Matter

Critical race theory

“Trans rights”

Climate change

ESG–Environmental, Social and Governance

All of these pretend to help the helpless, but in America, no one is defenseless.

The supposed “oppressors” here are straight white men. If you don’t think anti-white victimhood is real, watch this young, salad-dodging Indian girl blame white people for her obesity.

I am fat because of white people. pic.twitter.com/ctmMMQyEgI — Veterans Taking Back (@VeteranTakeBack) December 28, 2022

Communism recruits its bellicose legions from supposed victim classes, many of which they create. Democrats will tell black people that they are the victims of white racism, then conscript them to take to the streets. Democrats then promise to right the wrongs of the “white racism” the black folks have endured but proceed to do nothing. Why? Because Democrats can’t control prosperous black folks, only the angry “victims” of phantom white supremacy. Also, what is there to “fix”?

FACT-O-RAMA! Black and/or gay people have the same rights as straight, white Christians. Trans people have more rights. If a straight male walks into a girls’ high school locker room looking for his daughter he will be arrested, but if he dons a wig and “identifies” as a woman, he’ll be fine.

Marxist Goal #17: Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks

Critical race theory is another Marxist attempt to make white people the bad guys. What better way to induce the younger white generations to join their side than to tell teach them how awful they are because of their skin color and, more importantly, what they need to do to atone?

Climate change is the be-all and end-all of virtues. How can you not care about the planet? Every human and cute little otter relies on Mother Nature to survive.

Schwab and his commie backfires of humanity are pretending they want to save the world from man/woman/zher-kind itself–and of course from bovine flatulence.

SCAM-O-RAMA! The globalists are pretending cow farts will destroy our lovely planet. Their answer is to cut livestock production — and greatly reduce our protein intake — by killing cows worldwide. The globalists are blaming cow fertilizer as a culprit for the destruction of planet Earth. Sri Lanka went full libtard with their fertilizer, and how did that work out? They are broke and starving. What led them to make such awful decisions? Their ESG score.

Comrade #AOC wants the public to report to the government if they smell cow farts. Report the cows in our midst! pic.twitter.com/NkySq9ikOb — ((( Segen )))✡️ (@StatistSmacker) February 17, 2019

Sri Lanka wanted to suck up to the globalists and went full libtard in regard to their ESG score.

An ESG score is a country’s “environmental and social score”. Meaning, how green and how woke a country is. And soon, YOU will have an ESG score. Want to buy food? You’re gonna have to raise your “social” score by deleting that tweet where you said “a man in a dress isn’t a woman.”

Also, are you green enough? “We have on record you bought nine plastic bottles of water last week. No soup for you!”

ESG is nothing more than an authoritarian type of control mechanism to punish us and keep us “in line” with rules designated by globalist commies.

Commie Goal # 26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy/”

I’m going to go ahead and slap a “degeneracy” label on the idea of men putting spaghetti sauce up their butts and referring to it as a “trans” period. Think I’m kidding? Check this out:

Mentally ill men claiming to be women are inserting frozen tomato paste into themselves to "mimic a period" I am so sick of pretending like these people are normal. pic.twitter.com/sKP4fo1XN3 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 28, 2022

DEBATE ME-O-RAMA! Though a 15-year-old boy can’t buy firecrackers lest he blow off a finger, the left literally fights for the “right” of a teenager to have his penis split and morphed into a “vagina.” The Marxists call this “gender-affirming health care.” I call it repulsive.

“Climate change” is a nice way of saying that the new-world globalists want to kill billions of people “for the planet.”

Slaughtering cows is not enough. Klaus Schwab and other globalists want to reduce the world’s carbon footprint human population. “Climate change” is the excuse. Even Bill Gates — who is the largest single owner of U.S. farmland, which is no longer being farmed (remember the Netherlands) — said so himself.

TRUTH: BILL GATES SAID "NEW VACCINES" will be used to depopulate the planet by 10-15% in order to lower the C02 levels and reach ZERO carbon emissions globally by 2050. NOW WHY would Gates say new vaxxes will be used to LOWER the population? Aren't they meant to save lives? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9mXqwmIBDs — Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) July 31, 2021

The world is roughly five billion years old. Even dinosaur farts, probably worse than cow gas, didn’t bring it down. Bill should relax with his “let’s kill people” Ted Talk. Listen to the crowd laugh approvingly.

On a completely different note, Bill Gates’ wife left him, in part because of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum (WEF). This is the brain center of his plan to control the world. They don’t rule over a country, but some of the richest and most powerful people in the world attend the yearly WEF summit.

Check out their “predictions” for 2030, which is only seven years away.

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018

Now that you know how to identify a Marxist, let me show you some examples of communism that are way too close to home:

This is only the tip of the ice pick. There are other examples of commie nonsense to talk about, like allowing an invasion over our southern border. Again this is disguised as a virtue–we have to save people from the horrible conditions in Honduras, Mexico, etc. In reality, the communists want to inundate us and do away with their biggest obstacle–the Constitution.