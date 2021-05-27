In 1958 Communists Had 45 Goals to Take Over the U.S. Without Firing a Shot. Here Are the Ones They've Already Achieved

The 1958 book by Cleon Skousen, The Naked Communist, set forth 45 goals communists need to achieve to take over the United States without firing a shot. Some of them are outdated and immaterial. Some are debatable. Let’s see how many commie goals have been achieved.

7. Grant recognition of Red China. Admission of Red China to the U.N.

DONE. The United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 made Communist China a member of the U.N. Today, China is one of five permanent members.

15. Capture one or both of the political parties in the United States.

DONE. Communists were once hunted in the U.S. Today, Democrats like Bernie, AOC, and the Squad, with ideas that are clearly socialist, if not communist, are re-elected with ease.

17. Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current Communist propaganda. Soften the curriculum. Get control of teachers’ associations. Put the party line in textbooks

DONE. Marxism has been in our schools for a while now, as pointed out brilliantly by Townhall’s Marina Medvin. Common Core is right out of the Stalin playbook. CRT is just the next step.

18. Gain control of all student newspapers

DONE. Fox News reported just one year ago that Republicans we looking into China’s influence on American universities overall, though not specifically student newspapers. A professor and two Chinese nationals were arrested at Harvard last year. The Chinese siege of our colleges and universities is underway.

20. Infiltrate the press. Get control of book-review assignments, editorial writing, policymaking

positions

DONE. CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC. Need I say more? Not to mention China spending millions on propaganda in our newspapers.

21. Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures

DONE. Actor John Cena JUST kissed commie ass regarding the promotion of his newest movie after saying that Taiwan is a country. Not to mention 127 TV show episodes promoting Marxist BLM propaganda.

22. Continue discrediting American culture by degrading all forms of artistic expression. An American Communist cell was told to “eliminate all good sculpture from parks and buildings, substitute shapeless, awkward and meaningless forms”

HALF-DONE. Here is a list of 113 statues that have been toppled, defaced, or removed, though no shapeless, awkward, meaningless commie pinko forms have replaced them yet.

24. Eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and free press

DONE. I think we all know Pornhub is free and has whatever your creepy heart desires.

26. Present homosexuality, degeneracy, and promiscuity as “normal, natural, healthy”

DONE. Never mind homosexuality, I believe that is normal. However, in a ghastly attempt to normalize pedophilia, pederasts are trying to rebrand themselves as “MAPs” (minor-attracted persons) and are attempting to attach themselves to the LGBT movement. If you think this can’t happen down the road ask yourself this: did you ever think there would come a time when the country would argue about where a man in a dress can relieve himself?

27. Infiltrate the churches and replace revealed religion with “social” religion. Discredit the Bible and emphasize the need for intellectual maturity, which does not need a “religious crutch”

HALF-DONE. Whether or not communism has infiltrated our churches is up for debate. What can’t be argued is that Christians have been scorned and branded as “stupid” for believing in a “bearded guy in the clouds.” The left considers the Bible to be a book of fiction and questions the intelligence of people who believe in it.

28. Eliminate prayer or any phase of religious expression in the schools on the grounds that it violates the principle of “separation of church and state”

DONE. Students may pray privately, however, school-sponsored prayer was banned by the Supreme Court in 1962, four years after the release of The Naked Communist. SCOTUS ruled school-sponsored prayer violated the First Amendment.

29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis

IN PROGRESS. All we’ve heard from the left this past year is that the Constitution was written by “racist, white men” and needs to be updated if not discarded. The lefty attacks on the Constitution occur on a near-daily basis.

30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man”

DONE. Even Hillary Clinton jumped on the apparatchik bandwagon and said the Founding Fathers were racist and sexist.

32. Support any socialist movement to give centralized control over any part of the culture—education, social agencies, welfare programs, mental health clinics, etc.

DONE. Which of these HAVEN’T been centralized? Also, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweets calls for student-debt forgiveness once a month. It’s working. Even NBC can see that millennials are all for socialism.

38. Transfer some of the powers of arrest from the police to social agencies. Treat all behavioral problems as psychiatric disorders that no one but psychiatrists can understand [or treat]

DONE. You mean defund the police and send social service people to investigate crime instead?

40. Discredit the family as an institution. Encourage promiscuity and easy divorce

DONE. BLM recently deleted this from its website,

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.

42. Create the impression that violence and insurrection are legitimate aspects of the American tradition; that students and special-interest groups should rise up and use “united force” to solve economic, political, or social problems

DONE. We’ve watched BLM and their sisters in Antifa burn our cities for over a year since the death of George FLoyd, and we watched them get away with it.

If you’re counting, that’s 17 pinko goals that have already been achieved. We can debate the others, and we should, soon, because the Marxists are succeeding at an alarming rate.