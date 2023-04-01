Not April Fools': China Makes U.S. Port Cargo Cranes and Controls Rare Earth Processing

Unfortunately, this is not an April Fools’ joke. The U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) announced on April 1 that Chinese-owned firms make 80% of U.S. ports’ cargo cranes. The CCP also controls about 90% of the world’s rare earth processing — and rare earths are essential to all the electronic devices and chips upon which we depend. That’s a lot of control the CCP has over the American economy as it becomes ever more hostile to America.

Chinese-owned firms make 80% of cargo cranes at American ports. On Friday, Chairman @RepGallagher and @RepCarlos explored this threat first-hand. “It’s time to wake up and it’s time to rid ourselves of our dependence on the Chinese Communist Party.” -Chairman Gallagher pic.twitter.com/V1ujMdzj18 — The Select Committee on the CCP (@committeeonccp) April 1, 2023

Select Committee on the CCP Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) explained from Port Miami, “The threat posed by the CCP is not over there, it’s right here at home. It’s right in our ports. It gives them the ability to disrupt our entire domestic economy. So it’s time to wake up, and it’s time to rid oursel[ves] of our dependence on the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to a March 31 press release from Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.), he and Gallagher visited two South Florida locations “to learn more about Chinese Communist Party influence and operations” not only in the U.S. but in Latin America. The two congressmen first toured Miami’s port to learn about infrastructure security and how Chinese-made infrastructure could potentially be exploited by the CCP for spying or stopping the flow of goods and “military assets.” Gimenez and Gallagher also visited U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters “to learn about CCP influence in Latin America and the threats to American interests this influence poses.”

In the press release, Gimenez urged a diversification of America’s manufacturing capabilities and a “decoupl[ing]” from the CCP. “The Communist Party of China is not a competitor, but rather an adversary that actively undermines the United States and our geostrategic interests,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, Gallagher highlighted the importance of the Monroe Doctrine. “The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to American sovereignty, and the visits today highlighted how the CCP seeks to compromise our critical infrastructure and weaponize its influence over our neighbors. We learned first-hand how Chinese-made cargo cranes now move an alarming amount of the goods Americans rely on from point A to B, providing the CCP with a tool to disrupt American trade flows and impede military mobilization,” he stated.

And the CCP has huge leverage on the electronics the American economy depends on. On Steve Bannon’s War Room in August 2022, Frontier Resource Group’s Erik Prince talked about how the CCP dominated the world’s rare earth processing. “The electronic device that you’re watching this podcast on requires rare earths. So your cellphone, your TV, computers, your — the chips in your car, all of that requires rare earths, which don’t come from all over the world,” Prince said. At the time, the CCP was even strengthening its position by negotiating with Afghanistan, which has rare earths in its ground.

”So China has made a strategic focus to dominate that piece of the trade, they’re focusing on electrical vehicles,” Prince continued, “because they can’t compete in internal combustion engines. And they control about 90% of the world’s processing [for rare earths]. Even the one producing rare earth mine in the United States, in Mountain Pass, California, all of the offtake goes to China.”

If the CCP decides to use all this leverage, it could cause an economic crisis in America.