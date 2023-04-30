New York State Legislature Scales Back 'No-Bail' Law But Will Judges Follow It?

Four years ago, Democratic New York State legislators passed a revolutionary judicial reform measure that eliminated bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. It was the third time that legislators backtracked on the “no-bail” law following public outcry over violent felons being released and then committing heinous crimes.

For some, it’s a question of punishment. But for most, getting violent criminals off the streets and segregated from the general public is the goal. And New York’s legislature has failed the most basic task that people ask of it: the need to be protected.

“It was very clear that changes need to be made,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said when she announced a successful conclusion of negotiations.

