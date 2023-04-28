‘Frightening’: Massie Slams One Million Mistaken FBI Data Searches on Americans

“This is frightening,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said after it came out during congressional testimony that 30% of the FBI’s spying — er, searches — on U.S. citizens’ communications and data were “errors.” But we should always trust our federal government — they’re so honest and reliable, right?

In the real world, being totally wrong 30% of the time would probably make you useless and untrustworthy. But in the fantasy world of politics, where the federal government doesn’t seem to feel any need to do its job right, one deals with massive mistakes by shrugging and requesting more money. This is what your taxpayer dollars are funding. Aren’t you proud?

Massie was speaking on Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle.” He was reacting to Thursday’s congressional testimony by Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Breitbart said Horowitz revealed that “about 30% of the over 3 million FBI searches on the data and communications of Americans were errors.” That’s a million times the FBI spied on Americans on mistaken premises. How is that acceptable?

Fox host Laura Ingraham said, “At today’s confirmation of the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, he admitted that the federal government searched Americans’ communications, Congressman, 3.4 million times under the auspices of the FISA Act and that one million of those searches were conducted in error.” Oops!

”This is frightening,” Massie replied bluntly, “and the FISA program expires this year… It’s in front of the Judiciary Committee, which Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) chairs and I serve on. So, we can do something about this, and we should. I’d just end it, frankly.” Massie tweeted the Breitbart piece on Friday with the comment, “Stop spying on innocent Americans.”

This is the same FBI that was caught colluding with Big Tech, particularly Twitter, to censor Americans’ free speech. The Twitter Files showed both the FBI and CIA have been “meddling” in online content moderation for years now. Twitter was also “primed” by the FBI to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story — censorship that had a major impact on the 2020 presidential election. The FBI even reimbursed Twitter over $3 million for providing them with user information. Not to mention, the FBI targeted Donald Trump and his allies, pro-lifers, traditional Catholics, and concerned parents who speak up at school board meetings. You know, the really dangerous threats.

Why would the FBI need to be spying on millions of Americans, anyway? Are they domestic terrorism threats? Our federal government is due for a major reckoning.