CONFIRMED: The FBI Has Spies in Catholic Churches to Hunt for ‘Domestic Terrorism’

A few weeks ago, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, “Are you cultivating sources and spies in Latin Mass parishes and other Catholic parishes around the country?” Garland pleaded innocent, insisting, “No, the Justice Department does not do that and does not, uh, um, do investigations based on religion.” But it has now come to light — okay, get ready for the shock of your life — that Garland was lying. The feds did have informants in Catholic churches, snooping around and looking for evidence of that domestic terror threat that the Biden regime keeps insisting is the worst such threat we face today. Nor is there any indication that they’ve taken these spies out of the pews.

We all know that “domestic violent extremists,” a.k.a. “white supremacists,” are the biggest terror threat the nation faces today. After all, Old Joe Biden, Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, and the FBI have repeatedly told us so, and those sterling public servants wouldn’t lie to us, would they? In November 2021, FBI and Homeland Security Department officials increased investigations of “domestic extremists,” reiterating the claim that they are today’s foremost terror threat. The only problem with this was that there just weren’t enough “domestic violent extremists” to match the hysterical rhetoric, and so the FBI actually resorted to pressuring agents to inflate domestic extremism numbers, and even to fabricate such cases.

That imperative, plus the burning hatred that Catholic Joe’s regime clearly has for all forms of traditional Christianity and above all for pro-lifers, may have led to the fact that, as Fox News reported Monday, the FBI “recently sought to develop sources inside Christian churches and Catholic dioceses as part of an effort to combat domestic terrorism.” This is clear from internal FBI documents that the House Judiciary Committee released to the public on Monday.

The documents reveal that the FBI was attempting to use “mainline Catholic parishes” as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The feds wanted to educate sympathetic Catholics about “the warning signs of radicalization,” and then get them to help stop the rosary-praying terrorist by obtaining “their assistance to serve as suspicious activity tripwires.” This is nothing short of breathtaking in its resolute determination to construct a reality other than the one we happen to be living in. If there were a steady stream of terrorists routinely “radicalized” in Catholic churches and going out to bring the wrath of the Immaculate Heart of Mary upon the populace, there might be some justification for this program. As it is, it’s plain and simple harassment and scapegoating of Christians.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) wrote to FBI top dog Christopher Wray on Monday, “Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith.” He added, quite rightly, that “this information is outrageous and only reinforces the Committee’s need for all FBI material responsive to our request,” referring to material that the Committee had requested earlier but not received (and why not?).

Jordan added that what he had already received from the feds was bad enough: “The documents produced to date show how the FBI sought to enlist Catholic houses of worship as potential sources to monitor and report on their parishioners.” He felt it necessary to remind Wray, who likely thinks that Christians go to church on Sunday in order to plot hate crimes and figure out new ways to oppress brown people, of some basic truths: “Americans attend church to worship and congregate for their spiritual and personal betterment. They must be free to exercise their fundamental First Amendment rights without worrying that the FBI may have planted so-called ‘tripwire’ sources or other informants in their houses of worship.”

First Amendment rights? Come on, man! This is the Biden regime we’re talking about, the alleged administration that tried to institute a Disinformation Governance Board within the Department of Homeland Security and colluded with Twitter and the other social media giants to deplatform and silence dissidents. Does anyone really think they’re going to respect the freedom of religion?