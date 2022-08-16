Trump to DOJ: Show Us What You Got, Release the Affidavit Behind FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Former President Trump has called for Merrick Garland to release the documents used to convince a federal magistrate to approve the warrant for the unprecedented FBI raid on his home. Garland’s minions are rebuffing the request. But releasing these documents might restore a little confidence to the 74 million Americans who think they’re crooks.

Normally, the underlying documents for a search warrant would be unsealed at the time of an indictment — and yes, Joe Biden will see to it that his potential 2024 rival will be indicted — so clearly, these aren’t normal times.

I agree with law professor Margot Cleveland who opined at The Federalist after the raid that “four fake FISA applications and the ensuing surveillance orders authorized by the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court” pushing the Russia Collusion hoax are the reasons why “Americans won’t trust [the feds] and they shouldn’t.”

Trump is calling for Merrick Garland to put all his cards on the table. He says it’s for the sake of transparency.

There is no way to justify the unannounced RAID of Mar-a-Lago, the home of the 45th President of the United States (who got more votes, by far, than any sitting President in the history of our Country!), by a very large number of gun toting FBI Agents, and the Department of “Justice” but, in the interest of TRANSPARENCY, I call for the immediate release of the completely Unredacted Affidavit pertaining to this horrible and shocking BREAK-IN. Also, the Judge on this case should recuse!

Former President Donald Trump claims himself to be one of the most transparent presidents in history. Some agree. He spent more time than any other president in memory answering questions from the media. In fact, he’s been accused of “over-communicating.” And as far as we know, unlike President Obama, Trump didn’t spy on journalists and their families. “Fact-checkers” said he didn’t subject himself fully to the Mueller special counsel Russiagate probe and that made him less transparent. We know now, however, that the investigation was borne of a hoax — and that Mueller knew it early in his investigation.

Trump declassified more documents than most presidents. And it’s these documents that apparently have gotten him into trouble with law enforcement. Trump wants to know why and how. That seems like a fair enough request. His attorneys would obviously love to know in advance to prepare for the federal prosecution timed for the next two elections. Who wouldn’t want that advantage?

After the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, the former president called for releasing the warrant. Now he wants the release of the underlying affidavit that supported the request for the search warrant. Such an affidavit would reveal what evidence Justice Department lawyers claim to have of a crime. The Department of Justice says it will fight such efforts and said in a statement that if the affidavit were to be released there would be a ton of redactions.

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who uncovered the Russiagate hoax, says it’s important to remember that the DOJ “convened a grand jury under the former president of the United States and they went into the grand jury looking at the president for treason?” Nunes, who now leads Trump’s media company, including TruthSocial, told Fox Business reporter Maria Bartiromo, “if he was holding these classified documents — we even heard leaks of nuclear secrets…they should have immediately [months ago]…have FBI agents surround Mar-a-Lago if the nuclear secrets were really there.” But he says they didn’t do that. So in his view, it’s not about national security, it’s about getting Trump. Again. “It’s basically an investigation in search of a crime [in which they] conveniently…brought back the Mueller witch hunt argument that ‘Oh, my God, he’s obstructing justice!’ Obstructing justice on what, you jerks?”

The lead investigator in the House Russiagate probe, former federal prosecutor Kash Patel, says the Mar-a-Lago raid is about Russiagate. Same players, different election, he argues.

The raid appears so far to be nothing more than a fishing expedition, an investigation in search of a crime.

You would think the DOJ and FBI, whose reputations are currently circling the drain after their nakedly political attempts to “get Trump” during the 2016 election, would have a change of heart and become more transparent and responsive to concerned Americans. You’d be wrong. Merrick Garland has already broken the fourth wall to use his office as a political weapon of the Left against, for example, parents who go to school board meetings, and for unprecedented prosecutions of even non-violent people in or near the Capitol Building on January 6. Is he hoping to do the same to the outraged masses watching this Mar-a-Lago travesty?

If using the DOJ and FBI as Joe Biden’s secret police is the aim, then Mission Accomplished. If justice is the aim, then, by all means, show us what you’ve got: put all your cards on the table. Let Americans see. The feds already lied to a judge about Trump being a traitorous Russian spy, placed him in an imaginary Moscow hotel room with peeing hookers, and claimed he was losing his mind. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer once gleefully observed that Trump tweaking the nose of the intelligence agencies, including the FBI, would result in trouble. “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” he told Rachel Maddow.

Show us what you’ve got, Merrick. How much worse can it get?