Insanity Wrap: A Constitutional Crisis Is Just What Merrick Garland Ordered

Merrick Garland’s ‘runaway train’ creating a constitutional crisis — just to stop Trump — is the big crazy on Insanity Wrap. Welcome to an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Festival organizers shut down little girl’s lemonade stand.

Scottish government officially puts the “men” in “menstruate.”

The automaker bailout that dares not speak its name.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

This is really scary. Dad claims doctor asked his 3-year-old if he’s a boy or a girl at a routine check-up pic.twitter.com/rwOVNJeDHU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2022

Let’s just give a quick hope or prayer that this never happened before we move right along to this week’s top Insanity Wrap story.

Democrats Provoking a Constitutional Crisis

Merrick Garland turning his back on the Constitution he swore an oath to uphold. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I’m afraid The Federalist’s Sean Davis nailed it yesterday on Twitter with his bleak assessment of Presidentish Joe Biden’s DOJ and FBI as a “runaway train.”

“Biden’s corrupt AG Merrick Garland,” he predicted, “is going to use a corrupt DC grand jury taken from a pool of 95% hardcore Democrat partisans to indict Trump.”

That same “rigged pool” of potential jurors will make it easy to convict Trump of whatever ham-sandwich charges the DC grand jury indicts him for, argues Davis — and you can totally picture them doing it.

“Dems want a constitutional crisis, so buckle up.”

ASIDE: I’m actually agnostic on Trump 2024. As an American, I love a good comeback story — so if Trump can do it, then godspeed. But if there’s a stronger candidate like Ron DeSantis, so be it. Just no more Mitt Romneys and not one Liz Cheney, ever.

They might just get that constitutional crisis, too.

Believe it or not, a convicted felon, even one still rotting in prison, is in no way ineligible from being elected and serving as POTUS.

But there is an exception, courtesy of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. [emphasis added]

Would Democrats dare to try Trump for insurrection, even after the #Jan6 hearings have gone splat? Would they dare to try him for treason, using whatever they can scrounge up from the #Aug8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago?

If they believe they could get a conviction, they just might.

Our justice system has never endured abuse of this magnitude, and that’s saying something.

Even without a conviction, enough mud might stick to ruin Trump forever as an electable candidate — which, for desperate Democrats, might just make provoking our worst constitutional crisis since 1860 worth the risk.

Stay tuned. This train wreck is just getting started.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

I needed that. Even the cat was pretty cool with it.

Oh, Come ON

There’s rent-seeking, which is bad enough. And then there’s rent-seeking against a little girl.

Alliance police Lt. Don Wensel told WJW-TV that police received a complaint from festival organizers who he said seemed to be conflicted about voicing their concerns — but ultimately, officers are required to enforce local ordinances. “I could definitely tell he did not want to shut her down, but, I mean, you get a call, he has to do it. He definitely did the right thing, you know, in the situation he was put in,” Katrina Moore, Asa’s mother, told the outlet.

The cop tried to give the little girl the $20 she needed for a permit.

I’m not a violent man, but when I think about whoever made the complaint, I almost think it’s a shame we got rid of tar and feathers.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Do you even have a government if it doesn’t include an Office of Period Dignity?

And there is clearly none better to bring dignity to that time of the month than an attractive male personal trainer who believes that “having a man in the role could benefit everyone because trans men also have periods.”

If you folks (folx?) want to hash this one out in the comments, I think I’m done here.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

Your Weekly Dose of Celebrity Nonsense

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’

Let’s all hope that Ezra Miller gets the mental health treatment he needs, but let’s not leave out the possibility of jail time, either.

Miller has (allegedly!) been caught on video strangling a woman and throwing her to the ground, assaulting another woman with a chair, and accused of using “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs” to groom his young “partner,” Tokata Iron Eyes, and more.

But there’s also evidence that Miller was the victim of Hollywood grooming as a child actor.

Clearly, he needs help and maybe some punishment.

But indulging Miller’s “they/them” delusions as someone who once said, “I barely identify as a human,” isn’t helping.

I felt so bad about this one, I couldn’t even work in a Flash joke — maybe this should have been a two Bloody Mary column.

The Bailout That Dare Not Speak Its Name

Biden’s Inflation Bill Made $7,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Credits. Ford And GM Just Raised Their Prices By The Same Amount. https://t.co/WB2bInyHYw — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 15, 2022

The only people losing out here are the ones without the money or the vanity required to buy an EV.

A quick little something before we get to this week’s closing meme…

