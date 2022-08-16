Trump Urges Angry Americans to Turn Down the 'Temperature', Offers Feds Help for the 'Good of the Country'

Former President Trump made clear in an interview with Fox News Digital that he’s outraged by the DOJ and FBI “break[ing] into the house of a former president of the United States” but that the “temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Trump said his representatives offered help to the DOJ to tamp down the outrage because “it’s a very dangerous time for our country.” He said the department hasn’t yet responded to the offer, but he stated, “I think they would want the same thing — I’ve never seen anything like this,” adding, “I will do whatever I can to help the country.” It’s unclear what President Trump could do except make public statements, reach out to organizers, or urge them to try to turn down their anger.

“The country is in a very dangerous position,” he told Fox Digital. “There is tremendous anger like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one — years of scams and witch hunts, and now this.” But he said, “If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that.”

Trump has learned a lesson. After the incursion into the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, he waited a couple of hours before begging people to go home. He was impeached due to lawmakers’ outrage over the delay.

Related: Attorney: Trump Watched the Mar-a-Lago Raid as It Happened

Keyboard warriors have angrily denounced the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, and the Feds are treating the angry rhetoric like a “civil war” is coming. The Department of Homeland Security and FBI issued a warning to law enforcement that “the FBI and DHS have observed an increase in threats posted on social media to federal law enforcement and, to a lesser extent, other law enforcement and government officials following the FBI’s recent execution of a search warrant in Palm Beach, Florida.” One such threat included the discussion of a “dirty bomb” in front the FBI headquarters.

While law enforcement turns its sights on the people making the threats, Trump wonders why the people who have committed wrongs against him and his supporters still have powerful jobs.

“Years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams,” he said, adding that “nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that — nothing happens with them.”

Still, he’s offering to help the Feds, who raided his home over documents that the former president said were unclassified when the General Services Administration packed them and sent them to his secure Mar-a-Lago office.

Indeed, Trump’s representative to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), Kash Patel, said that the raid had to do with the Russia collusion documents that the former president declassified and that the FBI and DOJ want to disappear.

Last week, I wrote here at PJ Media about Patel:

On his Truth Social account, Patel wrote, “DOJ and FBI – and vindictive librarians at NARA – continue to perpetuate the Russia hoax by ‘seizing’ documents that President Trump declassified and the American people need to see. … Bottom line, they never want you to see their corrupt Russia Gate documents and will use any and all power to keep them from the American people.”

The Feds took Trump’s passports, boxes of legal documents that fall under attorney-client privilege, and other documents over which there is executive privilege. The FBI has offered to give them back… in two weeks.

Related: The Trump Warrant ‘Scam’ Is Utterly Ridiculous

Article III Project Executive Director Mike Davis has called for FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland to face impeachment over the historical raid of a former president.

Davis wrote, “House Republicans must impeach Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray for their unprecedented and destructive politicization of the Justice Department, when they reclaim power in January. And over the long term, House and Senate Republicans must dismantle and rebuild the FBI, so political raids like this never happen again. We cannot allow our law enforcement agencies to become third-world political hit squads.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.) has already filed articles of impeachment against Garland.

Trump told Fox that “there has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country — at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times.”

We can’t imagine why.