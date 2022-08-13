Articles of Impeachment Filed Against Merrick Garland

In the wake of Attorney General Merrick Garland admitting to approving the search warrant on President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says she has filed articles of impeachment against him.

“I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” Garland admitted Wednesday.

The resolution accuses Garland of “endangering, compromising, and undermining the justice system of the United States by facilitating the persecution of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s, political rival, Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States.”

“Attorney General Garland, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to the justice system of the United States of America if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with democracy, self-governance, and the rule of law,” the resolution added.

The Mar-a-Lago search warrant was approved by a known anti-Trump magistrate judge, who previously recused himself from another case involving Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Greene’s articles of impeachment will likely go nowhere while the Democrats are in the majority, but Garland has been facing numerous calls for his resignation, and Republicans have promised an investigation upon their return to the majority. It is possible that Republicans may seek to impeach him next year — and not just because of the raid.