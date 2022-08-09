Judge Who Approved Mar-A-Lago Raid Was Obama Donor, Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Ever since President Trump announced that Mar-A-Lago had been raided by the FBI, we’ve been looking for answers. How did this happen? Why did this happen? Who knew about it, and when did they know about it? While we’ll likely find out more about who and when later, what we do know now is how it happened. New details have come to light about the judge who signed off on the search warrant that will make you sick to your stomach — and suggest this effort by the Biden administration to target Trump will backfire drastically.

Miranda Devine of the New York Post discovered that the sealed search warrant was assigned to magistrate judge Bruce E. Reinhart.

Sealed search warrant here signed by Bruce E Reinhart, magistrate judge for the Southern District of Florida

Reinhart is a former U.S. Attorney who left that position to represent employees of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.



Reinhart was elevated to magistrate judge in March 2018 after 10 years in private practice. That November, the Miami Herald reported that he had represented several of Epstein’s employees — including, by Reinhart’s own admission to the outlet, Epstein’s pilots; his scheduler, Sarah Kellen; and Nadia Marcinkova, who Epstein once reportedly described as his “Yugoslavian sex slave.” Kellen and Marcinkova were among Epstein’s lieutenants who were granted immunity as part of a controversial 2007 deal with federal prosecutors that allowed the pervert to plead guilty to state charges rather than federal crimes. Epstein wound up serving just 13 months in county jail and was granted work release. According to the outlet, Reinhart resigned from the South Florida US Attorney’s Office effective on New Year’s Day 2008 and went to work for Epstein’s cohorts the following day. […] Reinhart was later named in a civil lawsuit that accused him of violating Justice Department policies by switching sides in the middle of the Epstein investigation, suggesting he had used inside information about the probe to build favor with the notorious defendant, the Herald reported in 2018.

So, Reinhart bailed on his gig with the government prosecuting Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplices so he could represent them, and he succeeded in getting his sex-trafficking clients immunity.



Oh, but there’s more. Not only did Reinhart make an ethically questionable move from prosecuting Epstein and his accomplices to representing them, but according to FEC records, Reinhart donated $1,000 to Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and another $1,000 to a pro-Obama PAC in 2008.

So, aside from the blatant abuse of power by the Biden administration, an Epstein-linked Obama donor approved the warrant authorizing the raid on Trump’s home.